This month for summer we’re hanging with April Iverson of Crafty Ninja! Her wraps are the go-to summer accessory for lake days and backyard patio hangs…. My name is April, and I live in Fargo with my husband, Josh, and three pups, Ninja, Buster, and Luna. My husband and I are both elementary teachers. He teaches 4th grade, and I am an elementary physical education teacher. We are very fortunate to have our summers off together, and we try to pack in as much fun as possible. In the summer we enjoy hiking, camping, going to the lake, wake surfing, eating meals out on our deck, and having fire pits in our backyard. We try to be outside as often as possible. Our favorite indoor activities include playing board games with friends, date night movies and eating out, and binge watching a good show.