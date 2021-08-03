Firefighters battle blaze at Princeton Theological Seminary Library

Firefighters have been called to a fire at the Princeton Theological Seminary Library.

The library is located in the rear of the Seminary's property on the unit block of Library Place which is near the Princeton University campus.

It started around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and has reached two-alarms.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed flames shooting from the roof.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Route 206 is blocked as crews continue to battle the fire.

Princeton Theological Seminary was established in 1812, the first Seminary founded by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church.