Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Firefighters battle blaze at Princeton Theological Seminary Library

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiwZn_0bG7Ayi800 Firefighters have been called to a fire at the Princeton Theological Seminary Library.

The library is located in the rear of the Seminary's property on the unit block of Library Place which is near the Princeton University campus.

It started around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and has reached two-alarms.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed flames shooting from the roof.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the Princeton Theological Seminary Library.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Route 206 is blocked as crews continue to battle the fire.

Princeton Theological Seminary was established in 1812, the first Seminary founded by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church.

Comments / 0

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton University#Shooting#Library Place#The First Seminary#The General Assembly#The Presbyterian Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy