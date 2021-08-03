Cancel
Lilly's COVID-19 drug reduces death risk in patients on mechanical ventilation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp on Tuesday said additional results from a late-stage study showed that their COVID-19 drug baricitinib reduced the risk of death in patients on mechanical ventilation.

