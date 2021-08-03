PepsiCo to sell majority stake in juice business for $3.3 billion - WSJ

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc will sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands in North America to private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

It will retain a 39% stake in the new joint venture in a deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/pepsico-to-sell-tropicana-naked-juice-brands-to-private-equity-firm-11627984801?mod=latest_headlines said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The beverage giant and PAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)