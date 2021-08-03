Building a deck that won’t collapse begins with solid footings

Q: Tim, you helped me years ago, and now I’m back. I’m going to build a free-standing deck at my house during my vacation. After watching lots of online videos, I’m somewhat confused about how to connect the deck posts to the concrete piers. What is the best way? I’m worried about my free-standing deck swaying back and forth. The top of the deck is going to be about 7 feet up in the air. My goal is to have the deck rock solid. What should I do to make this happen? — Ron S., Richmond.