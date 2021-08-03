Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Building a deck that won’t collapse begins with solid footings

By Tim Carter
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Tim, you helped me years ago, and now I’m back. I’m going to build a free-standing deck at my house during my vacation. After watching lots of online videos, I’m somewhat confused about how to connect the deck posts to the concrete piers. What is the best way? I’m worried about my free-standing deck swaying back and forth. The top of the deck is going to be about 7 feet up in the air. My goal is to have the deck rock solid. What should I do to make this happen? — Ron S., Richmond.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Footings
Related
Home & Gardenmadison

Ask the Builder: The challenges of building on solid rock

I live in central New Hampshire, aka The Granite State. They don't call it that for nothing. My own house sits directly on top of one of the enormous granite plutons, the Meredith Porphyritic Granite. A giant piece of this solid bedrock is right next to my driveway. What a perfect place for me to live, considering my college major was geology.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Eye-Catching Retail Spaces

Studio Animal, a design firm known for its eye-catching interiors, has transformed a retail space into a dazzling life-size rainbow. The space is home to shoe brand Munich Sports which offers a collection of fashion-forward shoes. The store is a large open space that has a large concrete column positioned...
Lifestylewesternmassnews.com

Essential Budgeting Tips to Know Before Building a Deck

A deck can be a great additional space to have in your home, and can even increase its resale value. But increasing lumber prices have made decks more expensive to build. Here are the deck-building costs to be aware of before you start.
Worldarcamax.com

Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck

(UPI) A Brazilian skyscraper is inviting visitors to conquer their fear of heights by stepping out on a glass-bottom viewing deck on the 42nd floor. The Mirante do Vale, the tallest building in Sao Paulo, announced members of the public will be able to visit the Sampa Sky glass deck starting Sunday.
Lifestylegvpennysaver.com

Decking

I have 15 Moisture Shield, Vision, Cool Deck, Mochaccino decking boards that are a little over 7 foot in length as well as a number of smaller pieces. There is enough for a 7x7 deck or porch with steps. $300.00 If interested please call 585-964-2164 and leave a message.
Hawaii Statebackpacker.com

This $120 Backpacking Tent Is the Best-Value Shelter on the Market

You don’t need to go into debt to get equipped for your next big hike. Case in point: These 6 two-person tents, which are all light enough to take on the trail for your next adventure. Outside+ members can read the full review, along with everything else we publish. Not a member? Get a taste below with our review of the most affordable of the bunch.
Jackson, MSWLBT

Waste Management: COVID-19 staffing shortages could delay trash pickup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with Waste management say trash pickup in Jackson could be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Cowen, Waste Management’s senior district manager, and Jamie Travis, the managing member of WDS LLC, issued this statement:. “We are currently experiencing intermittent COVID-related staffing shortages...
Home & GardenKenosha News.com

Ask the Builder: The challenges of building on solid rock

I live in central New Hampshire, aka The Granite State. They don't call it that for nothing. My own house sits directly on top of one of the enormous granite plutons, the Meredith Porphyritic Granite. A giant piece of this solid bedrock is right next to my driveway. What a perfect place for me to live, considering my college major was geology.
Home & GardenTulsa World

Ask the Builder: The challenges of building on solid rock

I live in central New Hampshire, aka The Granite State. They don't call it that for nothing. My own house sits directly on top of one of the enormous granite plutons, the Meredith Porphyritic Granite. A giant piece of this solid bedrock is right next to my driveway. What a perfect place for me to live, considering my college major was geology.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ask the Builder: The challenges of building on solid rock

I live in central New Hampshire, aka The Granite State. They don't call it that for nothing. My own house sits directly on top of one of the enormous granite plutons, the Meredith Porphyritic Granite. A giant piece of this solid bedrock is right next to my driveway. What a perfect place for me to live, considering my college major was geology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy