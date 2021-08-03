PPG completes $15 million expansion at aerospace window plant in California

Mosaic Construction, LLC, a full-service design-build commercial and multifamily renovation firm, is pleased to announce the completion of a new office renovation project for Expansive, formerly Novel Coworking, at 211 W. Wacker Drive. This latest project follows other successful renovations at Expansive River North at 420 West Huron Street and The Loop at 73 West Monroe Street in downtown Chicago. Together, these three projects represent a combined 9,400-square-feet of renovated office space to accommodate the increase of Chicagoans looking for productive workspace as they return to the office.