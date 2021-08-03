Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ladbrokes: The Wait & Game Day by Neverland

The Drum
 3 days ago

Ladbrokes' new campaign celebrates the start of the football season. The TV, out-of-home and digital campaign by Neverland follows the betting brand's "Drummers" activity around Euro 2020. Directed by Joe Connor and produced by Maddy Easton at Rogue Films, the campaign will be supported by social media, radio and print...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#The Wait Game Day#Ladbrokes#Rogue Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsinsidersport.com

Ladbrokes builds anticipation in 2021/22 football campaign

Betting company Ladbrokes has launched its new pre-season marketing campaign ahead of the 2021/22 football season. Kicking off today ahead of the upcoming club football season, the campaign builds on its ‘Drummers’ UEFA 2020 European Championship marketing campaign. In addition, it will be split into two over the coming weeks...
Cromwell, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

NCL U-19 Legion team plays the waiting game

CROMWELL — The NCL U-19 American Legion baseball team was an inning away from wrapping-up another win in the Northeast Regional qualifying tournament Tuesday, this time against third-seeded RCP. But before there could be any celebrations, Mother Nature intervened. No. 7 NCL — which is comprised of Windsor Locks, Windsor,...
Cell PhonesSTACK

Coaching Tips on Game Days

Do you want your team to perform at its best on game day?. Then you need to be at your best as a coach. Avoid feeling ill-prepared and anxious because it’s likely that your behavior or body language will reflect this. Your team will pick up on the signals, distracting itself from its own performance.
NFLAwful Announcing

The CFL will again have all games on ESPN networks and/or ESPN+ this year, including the Grey Cup on ESPN2

The CFL’s 2021 season (a shortened 14-game season, and its first return to regular-season games since the cancellation of the 2020 season over COVID-19) begins Thursday night with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the road against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2), and the season will again receive full coverage on ESPN. The league has had a long relationship with ESPN, dating back to 1980 (the first football game of any sort on the nascent network was a Toronto Argonauts-Montreal Alouettes contest that year), but its U.S. coverage has sometimes been scattered amongst networks like NFL Network and NBCSN as well. However, since 2014, the CFL has been an exclusive-to-ESPN property, and that continued with a multi-year deal in 2019. And ESPN put out a release Wednesday with their full CFL schedule for this year. Here’s more from that release:
College Sportssportspromedia.com

Notre Dame football home opener to stream exclusively on Peacock

Other Fighting Irish home football games to air on both NBC and Peacock. College launched its own ‘Fighting Irish TV’ network earlier this year. Division one college football team Notre Dame have announced that their home opener against Toledo on 11th September will air exclusively on Peacock, NBC Universal’s subscription streaming service.
NFLneworleanssun.com

Reddit NFL Streams : How to Watch NFL preseason games for free

Reddit NFL Streams may have been your go-to place to stream the NFL preseason games. Now that it's been banned, what are the best alternatives?. The NFL preseason is on the horizon, but where can the games be streamed live in the coming weeks? With several games being aired nationally across the various networks, let's take a look at where you can find each of the NFL preseason games on live streams.
College Sportschatsports.com

Michigan Wolverines Football 2021-22 Kickoff Must-Haves

College football is nearly back – and that means we’ll be watching the Michigan Wolverines on the field again soon. So now is the perfect time to gear up. In just a few short weeks, the Michigan Wolverines will be taking the field. Even though it still feels like it’s too far away, we’ve come a long way since January.
NFLnewyorkcitynews.net

Reddit NFL Streams : How to Watch NFL preseason games for free

Reddit NFL Streams may have been your go-to place to stream the NFL preseason games. Now that it's been banned, what are the best alternatives?. The NFL preseason is on the horizon, but where can the games be streamed live in the coming weeks? With several games being aired nationally across the various networks, let's take a look at where you can find each of the NFL preseason games on live streams.
NFLcharlottestar.com

Reddit NFL Streams : How to Watch NFL preseason games for free

Reddit NFL Streams may have been your go-to place to stream the NFL preseason games. Now that it's been banned, what are the best alternatives?. The NFL preseason is on the horizon, but where can the games be streamed live in the coming weeks? With several games being aired nationally across the various networks, let's take a look at where you can find each of the NFL preseason games on live streams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy