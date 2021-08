For all that the supernatural often drives the box office when horror is concerned, it’s often the more grounded, reality-based terror that really resonates. Man is capable of far worse things than demons in the form of nuns or bratty ghost children. And while I am by no means denigrating some of the great supernatural horror films we’ve seen over the years, fear-feeding space clowns and vengeful Japanese ghost girls –- while both terrifying – allow us some emotional distance that flesh-and-blood killers don’t. It’s easier say “that can’t happen to me” when it’s not a (possibly) random encounter with someone who doesn’t care about whether you live through the night if it suits their whims.