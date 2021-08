RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dougie Hamilton could re-sign with the Carolina Hurricanes after last month being given permission to speak with other teams about a new contract. "Our No. 1 objective is to get him signed," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said Saturday. "That hasn't changed at all. Both of us agree that we have to get this resolved before free agency starts (July 28) because, if free agency starts, we need a defenseman. We can't be patient and wait for Dougie to make a decision. We want Dougie back and we're hoping we can do that this week."