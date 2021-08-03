Ransomware attacks increase dramatically during 2021

Richard Massey, vice-president of sales EMEA at Arcserve, discusses the need for insurance sector regulation to stem the flow of ransomware attacks. There is a growing need in the IT industry to ‘switch off the tap’ that is fuelling the increase in ransomware attacks. We continue to see the devastating impact that such attacks have on organisations, including the high-profile Colonial Pipeline attack that disrupted oil distribution across the east coast of the United States, as well as the crippling attack on Ireland’s healthcare systems. The UK too is under constant bombardment from malicious actors, with the education, healthcare and other critical sectors under immense pressure from ransomware.