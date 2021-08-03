Cancel
Ransomware attacks increase dramatically during 2021

By Sebastian Klovig Skelton ,
Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe frequency of ransomware attacks has increased dramatically over the past year, with 93% more carried out in the first half of 2021 than the same period last year, according to Check Points mid-year security report. The surge in attacks has been fuelled by the rise of the “triple extortion”...

www.computerweekly.com

TechnologyForbes

Questions You Need To Ask Before A Ransomware Attack

Dr. Ritesh Mukherjee is Vice President - Enterprise at Jio, on a mission to digitize businesses with affordable and secure connectivity. If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we should expect the unexpected. Enterprises with the best security tools and practices in place still need to be prepared on how to respond when they face a hack. This means more than just having an incident response team to isolate, investigate, clean and restore. If a company is the victim of a ransomware attack, for example, then its incident response team must already know answers to the following:
Economyinforisktoday.com

Insurer: Size of Claims Paid for Ransomware Attacks Declines

Cyber insurance provider Coalition Inc. says its clients' average claims for losses when they were hit by a ransomware attack totaled $184,000 in the first half of this year, down 45% compared to the second half of 2020. Losses resulting from ransomware attacks can include ransoms paid, recovery costs, breach...
Public Safetyinformation-age.com

Insurance industry regulation is needed to mitigate ransomware attacks

Richard Massey, vice-president of sales EMEA at Arcserve, discusses the need for insurance sector regulation to stem the flow of ransomware attacks. There is a growing need in the IT industry to ‘switch off the tap’ that is fuelling the increase in ransomware attacks. We continue to see the devastating impact that such attacks have on organisations, including the high-profile Colonial Pipeline attack that disrupted oil distribution across the east coast of the United States, as well as the crippling attack on Ireland’s healthcare systems. The UK too is under constant bombardment from malicious actors, with the education, healthcare and other critical sectors under immense pressure from ransomware.
Softwareaccountingtoday.com

Accounting firms warn clients about ransomware attacks

CPA firms are becoming increasingly concerned about clients who have lax cybersecurity in place, making them vulnerable to ransomware attacks like the ones that have been in the news lately. In early July, between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world were reportedly affected by a ransomware attack centered on...
EducationShorthorn

UTA professors take on research to deal with ransomware attacks

UTA professors, and a Ph.D candidate completed their ransomware attacks research, coming up with solutions to the growing cybersecurity problem. Ransomware is a cyberattack, said Kay-Yut Chen, information systems and operations management professor and one of the researchers. And the research tackles how victims should respond to these attacks. The...
ComputersCSO

How to prepare your Windows network for a ransomware attack

Recently I spoke with Ryan Chapman of the SANS Institute, author of the upcoming SANS course FOR528: Ransomware for Incident Responders, on how to better prepare for ransomware. That preparation comes in two forms: planning how you would respond to a successful ransomware attack and overcoming barriers to hardening your network against them.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Joplin: City computer shutdown was ransomware attack

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The insurer for Joplin paid $320,00 to an unknown person after a ransomware attack shut down the city’s government’s computer system last month, Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards said Thursday. The money was paid to keep any sensitive information accessed by the attack from being exposed,...
Public Safetyjwnenergy.com

Ransomware attacks spur a renewed push for company mandates

U.S. companies that provide critical services or have high-value trade secrets should be required to improve their cybersecurity and report hacking attacks to the federal government, national security officials and senators said Tuesday. The attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. in May, which forced the shutdown of the largest fuel pipeline...
Public Safetyhbr.org

Could Ransomware Attacks Ultimately Benefit Consumers?

In early 2017, a data breach at the credit reporting agency Equifax resulted in the exposure of the private records of more than 40% of the American public. The breach occurred after Equifax neglected to patch a known vulnerability in their system, and it allowed hackers to access Social Security numbers, drivers’ licenses, addresses, dates of birth, financial records, and more. Equifax eventually reached a settlement with the United States Federal Trade Commission in 2019, but — as is so often the case with big data breaches — the settlement inflicted little real pain on the company. Individual consumers, meanwhile, paid a big price for the company’s inadequate security: their personal information was irreversibly exposed and disseminated.
Public SafetyNetwork World

Kaseya VSA Ransomware Attack: Insights and Key Learnings

Recently, hundreds of organizations around the globe were hit by a REvil ransomware attack that exploited Kaseya’s VSA remote management service. This is one of the farthest reaching criminal ransomware attacks that Sophos has ever seen. Listen in to hear more about:. How the attack happened – with unique insights...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

The Proliferation of Ransomware Attacks: Protecting Critical Infrastructure

I watched the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing about ransomware called “America Under Cyber Siege: Preventing and Responding to Ransomware Attacks” with mixed emotions. I am glad to see there are impressive, dedicated professionals like those who testified before the committee on the case, focusing on the areas where additional legislation could help prevent future attacks. I’m glad to see there is awareness, but if we’re going to see real change we need to achieve a better collective understanding of the underlying problems behind the eye-catching ransomware headlines.
Retailinfosecurity-magazine.com

Web Shells and Digital Extortion Drive Triple-Digit Growth in Cyber-Intrusions

The first half of 2021 saw no slowdown in malicious online activity as Accenture detected a 125% increase in cyber-intrusion incident volume versus the same period last year. The global consultancy’s mid-year security update blamed the uptick on increased web shell activity, digital extortion including ransomware, and supply chain intrusions.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Protiviti enhances ransomware offering to help companies combat disruptive attacks

Global consulting firm Protiviti has launched an enhanced ransomware offering within the firm’s broader cybersecurity and privacy practice to help companies manage the rising threat levels to their business from malicious actors attacking and disrupting mission-critical operations. The newly expanded and specialized Ransomware Advisory and Recovery offering is designed to help organizations manage the short-term crisis of a devastating ransomware attack and get back to business and to build toward long-term resilience.
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Gigabyte hit with ransomware attack by infamous RansomExx group

What just happened? Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte was hit by a ransomware attack this week, and the group responsible for the incident is threatening to release a treasure trove of 112 GB if the company doesn't pay up. The attackers didn't manage to disrupt production, but this is the sixth Taiwanese company they've attacked in the past few years.
Technologynunewsindustry.com

Kaseya obtained a universal decryptor for REvil ransomware attack

The REvil ransomware gang launched a massive supply chain attack against the cloud-based managed service provider platform Kaseya earlier this month, affecting both other MSPs using its VSA software and their clients. MSPs use the VSA tool to help their customers with patch management and client monitoring. The REvil ransomware...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Linux version of BlackMatter ransomware targets VMware ESXi servers

​The BlackMatter gang has joined the ranks of ransomware operations to develop a Linux encryptor that targets VMware's ESXi virtual machine platform. The enterprise is increasingly moving to virtual machines for their servers for better resource management and disaster recovery. With VMware ESXi being the most popular virtual machine platform,...
Public SafetyBeta News

Tackling the cyber threat to manufacturing businesses

The manufacturing industry has become a major target for ransomware attacks. The reason is simple: if criminals can cripple the operational technology that controls the manufacturing plant, a company will rapidly come to its knees. With no product to sell, any company will fear for its existence -- and with that fear, the criminals believe any manufacturing company will be more likely to pay a sizable ransom to stay in business. Sophisticated cyber criminals understand this. They choose and research their targets and set their ransom to the maximum amount they believe the company can afford to pay.

