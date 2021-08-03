Ransomware attacks increase dramatically during 2021

In early 2017, a data breach at the credit reporting agency Equifax resulted in the exposure of the private records of more than 40% of the American public. The breach occurred after Equifax neglected to patch a known vulnerability in their system, and it allowed hackers to access Social Security numbers, drivers’ licenses, addresses, dates of birth, financial records, and more. Equifax eventually reached a settlement with the United States Federal Trade Commission in 2019, but — as is so often the case with big data breaches — the settlement inflicted little real pain on the company. Individual consumers, meanwhile, paid a big price for the company’s inadequate security: their personal information was irreversibly exposed and disseminated.
