Additional COVID-19 relief coming to Heart of Indiana United Way

Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, Northfield and Somali Community Resettlement Services, Faribault were two of 27 nonprofit organizations in Minnesota awarded more than $3.2 million in grants from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation. Grant awards are for one or two years and range from $20,000 to $100,000 per year. Eighteen grants are part of the Healthy Connections program, which supports efforts to create and nurture more connected, resilient and inclusive communities where all people have the support and resources to reach their full health potential. The remaining nine grants are part of the Healthy Start program. Both the Healthy Community Initiative and Somali Community Resettlement Services were selected to receive Health Start grants, which focus on improving access to quality early childhood care and education throughout the state.