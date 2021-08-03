Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Additional COVID-19 relief coming to Heart of Indiana United Way

Courier-Times
 3 days ago

Heart of Indiana United Way (HIUW) is pleased to announce that it has received a second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant for $1,038,592 from Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which HIUW is a member. The grant will be used to support our community in meeting basic human needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.thecouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
City
Madison, IN
Local
Indiana Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Charity#Hiuw#Indiana United Ways#Lilly Endowment Inc#Covid#State Association#Cdc#Lilly Endowment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Indiana Stateindianapublicradio.org

COVID-19 Spread Rapidly Increasing In Indiana

The spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 continues an alarming trend of increased infections in the state. Wednesday the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,248 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new COVID deaths, and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.5 percent, up from 6.3 percent on Tuesday. Delaware County reported...
Indiana Stateindianapublicradio.org

1,284 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Indiana

Thursday the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, six new COVID deaths, and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.7 percent, up from 6.5 percent on Wednesday. Delaware County reported 15 new cases Thursday, with no new deaths and a 4.6 percent seven-day positivity rate – the same...
Indiana StateCurrent Publishing

ISDH reports 786 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 786 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 764,448 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus. To date, 13,537 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the...
Indiana StateWashington Times-Herald

Covid turning health officials blue

When the Indiana State Department of Health unveiled their latest map on the spread of COVID, Daviess and Martin counties were sitting in a shrinking island of blue indicating those two counties were experiencing a low rate of COVID spread. “That is good, but we just got some new numbers...
Putnam County, INWISH-TV

United Way of Central Indiana awards grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — United Way of Central Indiana has awarded over $170,000 to human service organizations focusing on housing and food insecurity in Putnam County. The organization says the funding is from individual and corporate donations, Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. and a grant from Indiana United Ways. The...
Indiana StateRepublic

State: 786 additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 786 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 764,448 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. To...
Indiana Statewarricknews.com

COVID-19 Delta variant infections surging in Indiana

A total of 1,248 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily case count since April 29 and a whopping 853% increase compared to the 131 coronavirus cases tallied in Indiana on June 27, just one month ago. Data released by the Indiana Department of Health also show...
Jackson County, ALWHNT-TV

Jackson County small businesses can apply for additional COVID-19 relief

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Commission received $200,000 in grant funding to support the county’s small businesses, community members, and public services. The Alabama Dept. of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for COVID-19 relief to Jackson County on July 2.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

United Way notes COVID impact on helping others

HIGH POINT — Supporters and 27 partner agencies of the United Way of Greater High Point recognized its impact on the community throughout the ongoing pandemic as they gathered Wednesday for its annual meeting. Local United Way President Jane Liebscher provided highlights of the past year and told the audience...
Indiana Statewevv.com

Former Evansville Mayor Picked as Indiana United Ways Leader

A former mayor of Evansville has been picked as the temporary leader of the Indiana United Ways organization. The group that helps coordinate the 44 local United Ways across the state says Jonathan Weinzapfel will serve as interim president and chief executive officer through the end of 2021. Weinzapfel says...
Indiana Stateindiana105.com

Indiana Health Officials to Provide Update on COVID-19

Indiana state health officials will host a media briefing at 12 noon Central time today Friday July 30, 2021, on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will provide updates. Here is a link to watch the livestream. The livestream will also be simulcast at https://IN.gov/gov/live . Here is a link to view the briefing afterwards at Governor Holcomb’s YouTube channel .
Indiana StateSouth Bend Tribune

COVID in Indiana: More than 1,000 new daily cases, 15 additional deaths

Indiana reported more than 1,085 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Tuesday. This is the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 new daily cases in several weeks, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Indiana previously inched close to the 1,000 mark about two months ago, when the state's Department of Health announced 929 new daily cases May 20.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Indiana continues to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases, according to the latest numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health. The department on Thursday reported 1,899 new cases of COVID, the largest number of new cases in the daily report since Feb. 6, when 2,855 were reported. The...
Indiana Statewdrb.com

COVID-19 transmission rate increasing in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is backing up its new guidance regarding mask wearing by showing just how widespread COVID-19 is in every state. It shared a map of Kentucky, showing more than 90 of the state's 120 counties in orange or red,...
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

BCBS Foundation awards grants to Northfield HCI, Somali Community Resettlement

Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, Northfield and Somali Community Resettlement Services, Faribault were two of 27 nonprofit organizations in Minnesota awarded more than $3.2 million in grants from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation. Grant awards are for one or two years and range from $20,000 to $100,000 per year. Eighteen grants are part of the Healthy Connections program, which supports efforts to create and nurture more connected, resilient and inclusive communities where all people have the support and resources to reach their full health potential. The remaining nine grants are part of the Healthy Start program. Both the Healthy Community Initiative and Somali Community Resettlement Services were selected to receive Health Start grants, which focus on improving access to quality early childhood care and education throughout the state.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

All INdiana Politics: Shifting COVID-19 policies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics” begins with politics and the coronavirus, and a head-spinning week of shifts on virus policy. It started with the CDC’s change of course. The agency says it now wants everyone to wear a mask in public, indoor places, even if they’re fully vaccinated.
Indiana StatePharos-Tribune

COVID-19 suspends Indiana police academy

PLAINFIELD — Due to a significant outbreak of COVID-19 among students at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, the Law Enforcement Training Board has made the decision to temporarily suspend the 2021-224 class at ILEA. As of Wednesday morning, 10 students had tested positive, and nine additional students are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy