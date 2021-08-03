Windows 11: Test driving the first preview

Windows 11 offers a significant update to Windows’ look-and-feel, changing the Start menu and taskbar, and applying a new design language to the entire operating system. Under the hood there are bigger changes still, with Microsoft going all-in on its virtualisation-backed hardware security tools. This requires eighth-generation or later x86 processors and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). It’s part of a rethinking of how IT professionals need to consider security in a world of endemic malware, where crime syndicates operate with impunity. Using virtualisation to lock down and isolate untrusted files is perhaps the least an IT department can do, but it is something that works.