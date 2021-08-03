Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections: ‘Extremely Rare’ and Less than 1% Say Experts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent headlines about COVID-19 breakthrough infections and the Delta variant are quite unsettling and have many people worried, but The Doctors stress the number of infections found in fully vaccinated individuals is actually "extremely rare." CNN reports a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of data from states found that breakthrough...

With so much attention on breakthrough COVID-19 infections lately, data help put into perspective how exceedingly unlikely it is for anyone who is fully vaccinated to end up in the hospital or die as a result of the coronavirus. Less than 0.004 percent of people fully vaccinated in the United States face hospitalization after a breakthrough case and less than 0.001 percent died from COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited by CNN.

