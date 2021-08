Like most kids, Brandon Jew had a favorite dish among his mother’s go-to recipes. Now the chef and co-owner of Mister Jiu’s in San Francisco’s Chinatown, Jew says his mum was an efficient cook who pulled inspiration from everywhere to get a meal on the table. “One night it would be some sort of casserole, another might be something like chicken a la king, the next night could be meatloaf, which my dad loved. But I always loved when she made sizzling fish,” he says.