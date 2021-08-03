Cancel
Wisconsin State

He was from northern Wisconsin. But Tom Blake helped create the modern sport of surfing.

Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin is not well represented on the U.S.A.'s first-ever Olympic surfing team. OK — it's not represented at all. And it's no surprise the country's top surfers all come from the warm-weather ocean states of Hawaii, California and Florida. But as U.S. surfers Carissa Moore, John John Florence, Caroline Marks and Kolohe Andino attempt to make history at Tsurigasaki Beach in Japan, it's only fitting to take a look at how guy from northern Wisconsin played a key role in developing the sport of surfing into what it is today.

