DuPont stock surges after profit and sales beats, raised full-year outlook
Shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. rallied 1.7% in premarket trading Tuesday after the specialty materials and chemicals company reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, amid an ongoing recovery in markets hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, and raised its full-year outlook. The company swung to net income of $478 million, or 90 cents a share, from a loss of $2.48 billion, or $3.37 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.06 from 31 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Sales grew 25.7% to $4.14 billion, above...www.marketwatch.com
