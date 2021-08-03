Apex Legends' Fuse gets a tracker-like buff next season

Apex Legends players finally got their first proper look at the battle royale’s next major update earlier this week. Revealed during this year’s EA Play event, Season 10: Emergence, promises to deliver new content on every front and more, with the headline addition, as usual, being a brand-new Legend. Like Bloodhound and Crypto before him, Seer is a recon archetype and the second on the trot to be added following Season 9’s Valkyrie. While none of his abilities have been officially detailed just yet, anyone picking up the newcomer for the first time can expect to spend most of their time hunting opponents down with an army of microdrones that have the potent ability to locate their prey through walls.