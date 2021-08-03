Cancel
Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection is a “Valve sanctioned” tune-up of their classic shooter

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fan-made Half-Life 2 remaster could be heading to Steam. The "Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection" was spotted by data mining site SteamDB last year, but at the time, it was flagged as “not Valve related”. However, according to another, more recent leak from Tyler McVicker, the mod and a half has now been sanctioned by Valve, and will be coming to Steam “soon”. But what is it?

