It’s 2021 — we know exactly how many calories are in our food and drinks, things like fitness trackers can tell us exactly how much exercise, sleep and recovery we need — we have a ton of information about what goes into our bodies and what it needs. But one thing we probably don’t give enough attention to is the air we breathe. Really though, do you know what you are breathing in right now? The best air quality monitors let you keep a close eye on indoor air quality, which can often be worse than the “fresh air” outdoors. Sure, you can...