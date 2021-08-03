Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

9 words people constantly mispronounce

By Hailey Hudson
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjVXq_0bG77t4z00

It’s a universal feeling: The word is on the tip of your tongue when you suddenly second-guess the pronunciation. After an awkward pause in the middle of your sentence, you throw in a more basic synonym instead.

Doing your research ahead of time can help you avoid these tongue-tying situations, ensuring you sound intelligent while conversing with ease. Here are the nine words people most often mispronounce and the correct ways to say them.

Niche

Niche is one of the most commonly mispronounced words in the dictionary. If you say “nitch,” you’re right on target — this is the traditionally accepted way to pronounce this word (which means, among other definitions, a specialized role).

The pronunciation “neesh,” however, is becoming more mainstream. So if you panic and say “neesh,” chances are nobody will look at you weird.

Epitome

Often read phonetically as “EP-i-tome,” this noun is actually pronounced “uh-PI-tuh-mee.” The word first appeared in print all the way back in 1520 and refers to a person or thing that’s the ideal example of a specific quality or type. For example: “Kate Middleton is the epitome of style and grace.”

Hyperbole

Hyperbole is a figure of speech that means an exaggeration. It’s pronounced “high-PER-buh-lee” — remarkably similar to epitome. But while it might seem clear once you see it written out, this is another tricky one: It’s not uncommon to hear people pronounce this word “HIGH-per-bowl.” Moral of the story? Every word is not as it seems. Here’s an example of a phrase that’s hyperbole: “He was running faster than the wind.”

Mischievous

Feeling mischievous? If you announce it, make sure you say the word right. The correct pronunciation of this word is “MIS-chuh-vus.” However, many people say “mis-CHEE-vee-us” instead.

If you’re in the second group, you aren’t crazy. According to Merriam-Webster, the word was often spelled “mischievious” as long ago as the 16th century. Today, however, this alternate spelling and pronunciation are considered nonstandard. So “MIS-chuh-vus” it is.

Segue

Often used as a music term, segue means to continue to what’s next without stopping. Although it doesn’t look like it, this word is pronounced “SEG-way.”

Need a little extra help to retrain your brain from “seh-GOO”? Picture a Segway vehicle in your head when you say the word. Just don’t forget to switch back to the correct “segue” spelling if you’re writing the word out.

Eligible

It’s tempting to pronounce this word as “ih-LEH-juh-bul.” But if you do, whoever you’re talking to will likely get confused: That’s how a totally separate word, illegible, is pronounced. Stick to “ELL-ih-ju-bull” so your conversation partner stays on track — you’re talking about whether somebody or something is qualified to participate, not whether you can read their handwriting.

Applicable

“AH-plih-ka-bull” is the most commonly accepted pronunciation of this adjective. However, Merriam-Webster says “ah-PLIK-a-bull” is also allowable. In other words, whichever version comes out of your mouth first is acceptable — as long as the word is applicable to the topic at hand.

Transient

You might not use this word in everyday conversation. Meaning “passing quickly into and out of existence,” this double-duty adjective and noun provide a prettier way to refer to things or people that are brief, temporary, or short-lived.

The correct pronunciation of “transient” is “TRAN-she-ent.” But “TRAN-zee-ent” is often used, too — so don’t worry if you slip up.

Quinoa

Taking a lunch break? Make sure you know how to order what you want to eat. Quinoa is a nutritious grain that’s often substituted for rice in various dishes. The word comes from the Spanish language, drawing on the Quechua word “kinua.” And, good news, the pronunciation is actually pretty simple: “I’d like the grilled chicken on a bed of KEEN-wah.”

Comments / 0

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mis#Noun#Spelling#Mis Chuh Vus#Seg#Quinoa#Quechua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Books & Literatureoutreachmagazine.com

Why Listening to Real Young People Matters

Why Listening to Real Young People Matters The beginning of love for others is learning to listen to them. God’s love for us is shown by the fact that God not only gives God’s Word, but also lends us God’s ear…Christians who can no longer listen to one another will soon no longer be listening […]
SocietyWVNews

What other people think about you

How much time do you spend worrying about what other people think?. • You replay situations over and over in your head. • You misinterpret the delay in a returned phone call, email or text — tying it back to something you did. • You need approval from others before...
GoogleNisqually Valley News

Finding Reason: How Are People Getting Through These Strange Times?

Mandy Patinkin, playing the role of Montoya in the 1987 classic movie, The Princess Bride, famously said, “You keep using that word; I do not think it means what you think it means.”. It applies to what she said. In casual conversations these days “I did a lot of research”...
Religionswiowanewssource.com

Grow the Word

“Jesus answered them, ‘This is the work of God, that you believe in Him whom He has sent’.” -John 6:29. Do you ever consider what it is God wants you to do? I spend a good amount of time praying as I discern what it is God might want me to do. In fact, one of my biggest concerns for my life is that I will miss the work He has prepared for me. Yet read carefully our verse, which is Jesus’ response to those who asked, “What must we do to perform the works of God?” Those who asked had just experienced an incredible miracle of Jesus. They were of a large crowd which was fed by only a few loaves of bread. They were bent on working to earn more of this miracle bread. The crowd wanted to know what they had to do in order to get what they wanted from Jesus. Yet, Jesus wanted them to have an eternal perspective and work for things much greater.
TechnologyPosted by
Ladders

3 ways smart people apologize when they forget an email

If you forget to respond to an email, you should only feel the need to apologize if you delayed an important interaction or threatened your company’s reputation in some way. Express your apology by politely acknowledging the delay and justifying when necessary. A simple “Sorry I wasn’t able to get...
Mental HealthThought Catalog

How To Surrender Your Heart To The Present Moment Without Judgment

“Whatever the present moment contains, accept it as if you had chosen it.” — Eckhart Tolle. The act of surrendering to the present moment requires letting go of resisting what is taking place in our life. As we do, the layers of judgement disappear and we discover the perfection of the present moment. Our judgements have a way of obscuring the gift offered to us in our moment-to-moment experience. Suffering takes place if we allow our judgement to get in the way of surrendering to the moment. Can you identify with this? Have you wanted to escape the present moment because it did not live up to your expectations? How did you overcome your resistance?
Mental HealthThrive Global

Study Shows Sadly 70% of Conversations End Too Late

Less than 2% of conversations end at a point when both people want them to. GASP. Only about 10% of the time did both people wish the conversation had lasted longer. OY. The difference between what people wanted and what they got was, “on average, about half the length of the conversation itself” (Psychology Today,July/August 2021, p.5).
SocietyDiscover Mag

Why Do People Love Getting Compliments?

"You have the kindest heart." "Great job on that presentation today!" "I love what you've done with your hair." Who doesn't love a good compliment? Take it from the father of psychology himself, Sigmund Freud, who concluded that we all possess a certain level of narcissism from birth. According to Freud, humans have an innate need for approval. It's no wonder that we all love a good ego booster. In fact, we can even link compliments to our personal identity. According to Mark L. Knapp, an interpersonal communication expert at the University of Texas at Austin, when someone else compliments us on something we're good at, we incorporate that into how we see ourselves. Many even go so far as seeking out compliments to further solidify that image.
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

6 Psychologically Damaging Things People Say At Work

The words of co-workers and clients can stay with you long after you leave a job and certain phrases can detonate a professional relationship, making people question whether they ever truly belonged at a company or if they can ever work with or trust a colleague again. That’s why it’s...
MindBodyGreen

The Question I Ask Myself Daily To Live A More Truthful, Aligned Life

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. A hospice caregiver who had listened to the final reflections of thousands of dying people wrote an article that has remained with me for years. In it, she said that the greatest regret she heard regularly from those at the end of their lives was: "I wish I'd had the courage to live a life true to myself."
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

How to Easily Identify a Narcissist

The word “narcissist” is used a lot in today’s culture, usually to describe someone who’s self-absorbed, vain, or full of themselves. We see someone posting dozens of selfies and we think, “God, what a narcissist!”. However, in psychological terms, real narcissism goes far beyond vanity and excessive self-love and usually...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Mental HealthThought Catalog

8 Things That Bother People With Anxiety More Than You Realize

1. When you set unexpected plans. I need to have my schedule mapped out ahead of time. I want to know what I’m doing weeks in advance — or at least twenty-four hours in advance. If you change our plans at the last second, or ask me to hang out right now without warning me ahead of time, then you probably won’t see me. The surprise is going to be too much for me to handle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy