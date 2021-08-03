In “The Green Knight,” Chivalry Was Always Dead

I first encountered Sir Gawain in a college course on the quest narrative. The class fulfilled the English major’s pre-1800 literature course requirement, but it also met at 8 am. It is primarily a testament to the professor’s enthusiasm—one morning he perched on his desk and read Where the Wild Things Are out loud to us; bless you, Dan Brayton—that I never missed a class. Said professor was a particular fan of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the 14th-century chivalric romance written in Middle English by the anonymous author sometimes known as the Pearl Poet, and naturally, because I’m a dork, I inherited his affection for the text. I know I’m not alone, but though the poem is supposedly a staple of English departments, it’s esoteric enough to have remained obscure in the general consciousness. Maybe that will change with the release of David Lowery and A24’s adaptation, The Green Knight, but then again, maybe not.