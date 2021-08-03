Cancel
In “The Green Knight,” Chivalry Was Always Dead

By Katy Waldma n
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” the beloved fourteenth-century poem, begins during Christmastime at the court of King Arthur, when a giant man the color of spinach rides into the banquet hall with a proposition. He will accept any blow from one of Arthur’s knights if, in a year and a day’s time, that knight will come to his own home, the Green Chapel, and receive a blow in return. Arthur wants to take up the challenge, but his nephew Gawain intercedes. “I’m the weakest, I know, and the feeblest in spirit,” he declares, “so my life would be the least loss.” (This is politesse; Gawain craves adventure and glory.) With a stroke, Gawain decapitates the giant, who calmly picks up his head and rides away: see you in a year.

www.newyorker.com

