Ellen's 3 Things You Should Know For 8/3/21

Ellen Clements/ Staff Photo

We are all busy so I have done the hard work for you. I have searched the internet and come up with the top 3 things you should know today.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In Local News:

Congresswoman Julia Letlow is urging nonvaccinated individuals to make the life-saving decision to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. Letlow lost her husband, Luke Letlow last December to COVID, just days before he was to be sworn into congress. Over 11,000 Louisianans are confirmed to have died of COVID since the start of the pandemic.

NBC via Getty Images

In TV News:

The cast of Friends is back in the news but this time the 6 are commemorating the show’s most iconic moments for a good cause. The cast teamed up to launch a limited-edition line of graphic apparel which showcases the show’s most memorable phrases and classic scenes from the TV Show. The profits from these items were split among the cast member’s favorite charities. The launch will roll out over the next 9 months and will feature moments from all 10 seasons. Seasons 1-3 are out now at represent.com/friends .

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

In Celebrity News:

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have officially ended their 27-year marriage. On Monday the court approved the divorce between the couple and while the marriage has come to an end, Melinda will keep her last name and will also not be receiving any spousal support from Bill.

Jamie Squire, Getty Images

Ellen’s Bonus Olympic News:

She is BACK and better than ever! Simone Biles made her triumphant return to the Olympics earlier this morning and pulled off her routine on the Beam like the true champion that she is! Biles secured the Bronze medal for Team USA while Suni Lee came in 5th place. The Gold and Silver medals in the event did go to China.

Team USA’s Medal Count: 68 in total

Gold: 22

Silver: 27

Bronze: 19