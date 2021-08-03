Cancel
Retail

This sector has high demand for First Coast workers right now

By Logan Moore
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite job fairs, bonuses and "competitive" wages, many in the retail industry are still struggling to find workers on the First Coast.

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#First Coast
