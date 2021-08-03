This sector has high demand for First Coast workers right now

Retail sales in the U.S. grew for the 11th consecutive month in July with a big boost from the Child Tax Credit and pent-up consumer demand, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. With more cash in hand — fueled in part by the Child Tax Credit and pent-up savings — consumers drove U.S. retail spending growth excluding automotive and gasoline to 10.9 percent compared to July 2020. This is nearly quadruple the average growth in the month of July.