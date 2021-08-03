Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

These 2 things are best tools against Delta variant

By University of Texas at Arlington
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hwDa_0bG76wgx00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The U.S. is once again experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths due, in part, to the rapid spread of the virus’ highly transmissible Delta variant.

Erin Carlson, director of graduate public health programs at The University of Texas at Arlington, said vaccinations and masks remain the best tools we have against the variant.

“Reluctance to receive the vaccine is the main contributing factor to the alarming trends we are seeing right now,” said Carlson, associate clinical professor in the College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

In a Q&A with UTA News, Carlson answered questions about the vaccine, the emerging Delta variant and the recent updated guidance on masks issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Q: Why is the Delta variant so dangerous?

A: Delta is more transmissible than any of the previous variants of COVID. It goes back to the fact that a virus is designed to constantly evolve so it can stay alive. Delta can stay alive better than its original form, making it more transmissible.

The reason the virus is changing is because there is continued transmission that allows the virus to mutate, causing different, more dangerous strains to emerge.

Q: Does the upward trend in infections mean vaccines are not effective?

A: Absolutely not. The vaccine is working exceptionally well, better than anyone thought possible when this all began.

However, we know that vaccinated people can shed the virus and potentially be contagious. That is the game changer.

We also know the new variant has caused breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated folks, not because the science wasn’t right the first time around, but because people didn’t get vaccinated soon enough.

Due to this, the virus got ahead of us, and it has started to win the race. I think people really underestimate the virus.

Q: You mentioned it’s a race. Is there a finish line?

A: It is absolutely a race, and if we are to win, we must play faster and smarter.

I feel everyone had the same finish line in mind—that once there’s a vaccine available, we’re done; we’ve crossed the finish line.

But that’s not crossing the finish line. Crossing the finish line is when we have more than 70% uptake of that vaccine. We’re not there yet.

Q: Why has the CDC changed its guidance when it comes to masks for vaccinated people?

A: Science changes because the virus changes. As it evolves, the science must evolve and adapt. Thus, we must change the guidelines based on the new direction of the virus.

It’s frustrating because we felt that one of the rewards of vaccination was becoming mask-free. However, we shouldn’t direct our frustration at the CDC.

On the contrary, they have followed the findings of their continued studies and close surveillance of COVID. By doing so, they will save lives.

The bottom line is that we all must go back to wearing masks because so many people chose to remain unvaccinated and continue to transmit this virus.

Q: What would you recommend people do regarding vaccines and mask usage?

A: It is imperative that everyone who can get vaccinated does so. If you receive the vaccine and become infected, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t work.

If you are vaccinated and get the virus, you’re perhaps in bed for a few days, having some sniffles, cold symptoms or losing your taste. After that, you can go back to business as usual.

On the other hand, becoming ill while not being vaccinated can result in hospital stays, long-term symptoms, emotional distress for you and your loved ones and, ultimately, death.

As for masks, the CDC says, vaccinated or not, it is advised you wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Unfortunately, DFW is one of these areas. Wearing a mask is vital for those with compromised immune systems or underlying medical conditions.

Ultimately, it’s up to the unvaccinated. It’s important that people everyone gets the vaccine. That’s the only way we will get ahead of this and be able to gather freely and safely.

Written by Elizabeth Couch.

If you care about COVID, please read studies about this existing drug could inhibit COVID-19 virus and findings of a single dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may not be enough to reliably ward off infection.

For more information about COVID and your health, please see recent studies about antibodies from COVID-19 vaccination almost 3 times higher than from infection and results showing that aspirin and other common anti-inflammatory drugs could help prevent COVID-19 deaths.

Comments / 5

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Race#The University Of Texas#Q A#Uta News#Covid#Cdc#Dfw#Moderna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthRefinery29

What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post.
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Be the Worst, Expert Says

The light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the COVID pandemic seemed so close before a new strain, referred to as the Delta variant, started circulating in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Delta variant is so transmissible that it's even bypassing the vaccines for some—leading to breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals. And experts warn that it's likely we have not seen the worst of this new variant yet—hardly, in fact. A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official has pinpointed exactly when the Delta variant surge is expected to reach its highest levels across the country, and if he's right, we still have a long way to go.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Between Pfizer Doses, You May Be Safer From the Delta Variant

Not everyone receives the same level of protection from their COVID shots, even those who got the same vaccine. Studies have shown that anything from your age to your underlying health conditions could lower your immune response. And with breakthrough infections seemingly occurring more often as the Delta variant spreads through the U.S., vaccinated people are becoming more concerned about how strong their immune response to the vaccine was. Fortunately, new research has found that certain factors may boost your protection after vaccination—even against the Delta variant. Now, a new study out of the U.K. has determined that some Pfizer recipients may be more protected against the Delta variant, depending on how they spaced out their doses.
Public HealthWebMD

Fauci: Delta Variant to Likely Cause ‘Pain and Suffering'

August 2, 2021 -- The U.S. probably won’t shift into lockdown mode again to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant, Anthony Fauci, MD, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday. “I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns,” he said on ABC News’s This Week. “I think...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Can I get the Delta variant if I already had COVID-19?

The Delta variant now accounts for over 93% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, and some who tested positive the original strain of the coronavirus are wondering whether they can still get the Delta strain. Studies have shown that reinfection is rare — but not impossible — due...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Can fully vaccinated people spread the delta variant?

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, and fully vaccinated people may be a part of the problem. Do fully vaccinated people spread the delta variant?. Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, recently told Insider there’s a high...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 5

Community Policy