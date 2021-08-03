Thousands of students in 9 north Georgia districts head back to school

The end of summer break continues as nine north Georgia districts head back to the classroom Tuesday.

It is the first day of school for Barrow County, Butts County, Carroll County, City of Decatur, Haralson County, Marietta City, Polk County, Walton County and Thomaston-Upson districts.

City of Decatur announced in July that it will require masks. The other districts have an optional policy currently in place.

95.5 WSB has complete coverage of everything you need to know about going back to school in your area. From COVID-19 policies, interviews with local superintendents, weather and traffic, make sure you stay with us throughout the day for all the latest headlines.

Here’s what students and parents for Tuesday’s districts need to know for the first day back.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 95.5 WSB′s complete guide for back to school 2021 in Georgia]

Barrow County School System says it’s ready to welcome back nearly 14,000 students on Tuesday.

Schools are continuing to follow mitigation practices, which includes keeping students in small groups. Some schools may also choose to continue eating in classrooms.

" We are eager to re-engage our students with their learning when they return on August 3, and we will include an additional focus on student and staff social emotional resiliency to ensure we’re supporting the whole person,” a district spokesperson said.

In BCSS buildings and on school buses, masks are recommended but not required for the 2021-22 school year. The district says non-vaccinated students and staff should follow CDC guidelines regarding mask usage and wear a mask based on your individual situation.

A digital learning option was available for students grades 7-12 to select in the spring. Students new to BCSS may also make that choice upon enrollment. Students that selected the digital option made a yearlong commitment.

Following DPH guidelines, BCSS schools will contact trace and quarantine/isolate exposed or sick students and staff. For COVID-19 cases, exposed staff and students will not be required to quarantine when they provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

Visitors with appointments are allowed back into buildings, but lunch time visitors will be a school-based decision. You can see the complete list of safety precautions on the district’s website here.

Masks are recommended while indoors but will not be required at this time, according to a letter from Butts County superintendent.

The district says it will continue to maintain the social distancing recommendation of 3 feet between students where it’s possible. Students will resume eating lunch in the cafeteria but in phases to provide extra space.

Water fountains will remain closed for now and students are encouraged to bring water from home.

“Our priority is to maintain a safe and successful learning environment for all students throughout the school year. I know we are all ready to put the challenges associated with COVID- 19 behind us, however it appears that some of those challenges will be with us longer than we had hoped,” Dr. Todd Simpson said. While we certainly understand and share your concerns relative to the risks associated with resuming school; we also know that our children desperately need to be in school. Therefore, we endeavor to do all that we can to have a successful school year in spite of the challenges we may encounter. It will be necessary for us to continue working together to be responsive to any needs that may arise so that we can keep our children in school.

Carroll County Schools outlined three phases for its back-to-school plan and will open the school year under Phase 3. Under this phase, schools will be open for traditional face-to-face learning and activities.

Carroll County Schools is not requiring masks but says health officials recommends masks be worn indoors by students and staff. Masks will be available upon request and physical distancing will be encouraged when possible.

“Age-appropriate activities will be used to promote awareness of preventive measures and symptoms of sickness during the first week of school,” the district said in its plan.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all school campuses and on buses. High touch surfaces and common areas will be disinfected frequently as well as buses.

City of Decatur Schools

Decatur schools will join others, including DeKalb, Clayton and Atlanta Public Schools, in requiring masks for all students and staff.

The new school year for the City Schools of Decatur will start on Aug. 3, with a new superintendent, Dr. Maggie Fehrman.

About 5,600 students enrolled in the district, and Fehrman has focused on communicating with parents about the upcoming year through town hall meetings and weekly notes.

The superintendent told WSB′s Lori Wilson that conversations continue regarding fully vaccinated students and staff. All schools in the district have certified RNs on staff to make parents and students feel comfortable about in-person learning.

“They are fully trained for contact tracing and when we do have student that may have symptoms, we have rapid testing at the schools,” Fehrman said.

Marietta City

Marietta City Schools will welcome back 9,000 of its students Tuesday. The school system was the first in the country to partner with the CDC to study coronavirus in schools.

Masks are not required for staff or students but encouraged for anyone who is not fully vaccinated. Masks are not required on the buses but drivers may choose to wear one, according to the district’s policy.

“We acknowledge that yes, masks are important, and masks are optional. Quite candidly, as a superintendent, I’ve encouraged my children if you can’t social distance put your mask on,” Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said.

Desk shields are gone, but teachers will try to maximize classroom space. Rivera is encouraging students to keep a mask in their bag and wear it if social distancing is not possible.

Rivera told WSB′s Chris Jose that at least 65% of teachers and staff have been vaccinated just from the on-campus vaccine clinics and the percentage may be higher than that.

About 4,600 students and their families also received their vaccine shots at the clinics.

Marietta City Schools said it did offer a virtual option for families this year. The virtual option was selected by less than 6% of families.

“Enrollment has been occurring since the spring and any current enrollment will be based on remaining available spots. Elementary (K-5) students may change their enrollment at the 9-week mark; middle and high school is a semester commitment,” the district said.

Polk County returns to school Tuesday for face-to-face learning. Virtual learning is not offered this year.

For the first day of school, Polk County Schools says parents and visitors will not be allowed in the building to walk students to class.

“This procedure will ensure teachers and staff stay focused on getting all children settled in and acclimated to rituals and routines,” the district said.

Masks are not required, but are welcome in our buildings. Desks will be spaced out as much as possible and assigned seating will be in all classrooms to assist with contact tracing.

If a parent reports that their child tested positive for COVID-19, school officials will follow the Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines.

Assigned seating will also be in place on the buses. The district says students are not expected to wear masks unless community spread of COVID warrants their use.

A full list COVID-19 and back to school policies can be found on the Polk County Schools website.

Thomaston-Upson will return for face-to-face learning this school year. A virtual option was offered but the application portal is now closed.

The school district said students who attend in person will not be required to wear masks. Staff and students may provide their own masks as long as graphics and/or wording on masks align with the student dress code. There will be assigned seats on buses.

Students may bring a reusable water bottle every day. Parents may wash, refill with water only and return it to school daily with their student

Masks will continue to be optional for students, staff and visitors. WCSD will provide disposable masks upon request in schools and on buses.

Students and staff who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will be required to follow DPH guidelines. Currently, these guidelines state that individuals must stay home for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. WCSD will continue to report positive cases and close contacts to the DPH.

Assemblies and field trips will resume as normal. Special events will be held in person and will be open to outside guests. Volunteers are welcome and permitted to work throughout the school.

©2021 Cox Media Group