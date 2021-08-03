BIPOC marketplace returns Aug 6, 7 and 8

Cancel
By Joseph Gallivan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Backed by Prosper Portland and Travel Portland, the market showcases BIPOC-owned vendors, mostly from the beauty and food industries.

Prosper Portland's big play to stimulate Black and Brown-owned businesses, My People's Market, returns for one weekend August 6-8.

This time the outdoor equivalent of Etsy for BIPOC Portlanders will camp out on the North Park Blocks.

My People's Market features over 75 BIPOC vendors, plus musicians, food carts and beverages. (Sponsors include New Seasons and the Portland State School of Business.)

"This year's market continues to be a safe space for market-goers of color and allies to shop local and support BIPOC business," said Amanda Park, Prosper Portland project manager. "We're excited to welcome our community back for a culturally immersive shopping experience that only My People's Market can provide."

It was founded by Travel Portland and Prosper Portland in November 2017 to create pathways for entrepreneurs of color to connect with the travel industry and new market opportunities.

This year's theme is In It Together. The market will be "a celebration and honoring of all that was lost and all that was born during the pandemic."

According to a Proper Portland release. "The spirit of the market is to celebrate community, culture and business while reimagining ways to support local multicultural entrepreneurs with broader exposure to grow and support their businesses."

Much of the wares are food- and beauty-based.

Culinary offerings include Spice of Africa, Meals 4 Heels, Eleni's Kitchen Ethiopian Food, Everybody Eats, We Grub, Lo's Burgers & Friends, Kaah Market, Hapa Pizza and Favela Brazilian Cafe. The market will be near Sante Bar (411 N.W. Park Ave.), a woman of color, queer-owned and operated bar, and the stage is at 220 N.W. Eighth Ave.

Other farmers market-type luxuries include a sound bath and shoulder massage station.

Oregon State University alumnus Ralen Jones, who founded PDX Black Excellence, also helped promote the market on their Instagram page and through their website Instagram and pdxblackexcellence.com.

The Black Excellence website states that there are 37,000 Black Portlanders but they are underrepresented, especially in business.

"It can feel lonely out there if you're in the dark about how many resources and supporters you really have behind you," says the group's mission statement. "Our hope is that with the help of our spotlight, black Portlanders can fully see one another, then shine even brighter together."

Jones told the Business Tribune, "I come from Oakland, the Bay Area, where it's very diverse and diversity inclusion is a big part of our cities' identity. In Portland, I realized a need to create connection and visibility for the black community already here and growing."

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 6, from 4-8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7 and 8, from noon to 6 p.m.

WHERE: between Northwest Davis Street and Flanders Street in the North Park Blocks

WEB: mypeoplesmarket.com/mpm-7

