NFL convincing players to vaccinate without a mandate. Is this the way forward?

The number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80percent, with nine teams having 90 percent or more of their players in that category. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s medical director, said Friday that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees — those who deal directly with players — have been vaccinated. Five teams are at less than 70 percent of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both. He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open. On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the 32 teams warning that forfeited regular-season games could occur for a COVID-19 outbreak caused by nonvaccinated players. Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer, reiterated that games will not be postponed to avoid roster issues because of the flexibility built in: COVID-19 replacement players; expanded practice squads to 16 players; a three-week minimum stay on injured reserve instead of six weeks; no limit on activating players from IR.