Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL convincing players to vaccinate without a mandate. Is this the way forward?

Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL’s vaccination rate is near 90%. That’s good news. It’s better news that the most popular sports league in the country achieved this without a strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Not that mandates are wrong, they just hit too many the wrong way. Oh, the league made it more inconvenient...

www.freep.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports League#American Football#Wal Mart#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Number of NFL players in vaccination process up to 80%

The number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more of their players in that category. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s medical director, said Friday that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees — those who deal directly with players — have been vaccinated. Five teams are at less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both. He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open.
NFLfrontofficesports.com

NFL to Players: Get Vaccinated or Pay the Price

The NFL has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations and it’s prepared to hit players and teams where they’ll feel it most: their bank accounts. In a memo issued Thursday, the NFL informed all clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the regular season due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NFL: 80 percent of players have had at least one vaccine dose

Eighty percent of all NFL players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, the NFL announced Friday. Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, said nine teams are at 90 percent or higher and only five clubs are at less than 70 percent. Most NFL training camps open...
NFLksut.org

Players React To The NFL's New Vaccine Policy

Will private employers mandate their staffs to get a coronavirus vaccine? Well, the NFL has announced how they will try to pressure teams to up their vaccination numbers. They're going to use financial penalties. Kalyn Kahler reports on the NFL for Defector and joins us now. Welcome. KALYN KAHLER: Thanks...
NFLField Gulls

Report: Seahawks one of few NFL teams with over 90% of players vaccinated

The news has been... well let's be honest, Twitter has been cluttered in the past few days with arguments between players and fans about getting the vaccine after the NFL sent a memo to teams stating that if a team has a COVID-19 breakout among unvaccinated players, they risk a forfeit if the game can’t be rescheduled, and no players would receive their paychecks on either team.
NFLFree Lance-Star

STEVE DeSHAZO: NFL's vaccine policy should be a wakeup call to players

ASK ANY KICKER about his (or, occasionally, her) level of acceptance on a football team and you’ll invariably get the same answer: It depends on the success of my last field goal attempt. Shank a 35-yarder at the gun after your teammates have shed blood, sweat and tears for three...
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

NFL players who won’t vaccinated should get flagged for stupidity

The serious tweet was the silliest of threats. It was Arizona’s five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins standing up for his right to be dumb. “Never thought I would say this, But being in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @nfl.”
NFLPosted by
CNN

Hear vaccinated former NFL player's criticism of new league memo

Former NFL player Orlando Scandrick, who says he is vaccinated and pro-vaccine, criticized a memo released by the league that says if a game cannot be rescheduled and is canceled due to a Covid-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, that team will have to forfeit and will be credited with a loss.
NFLFox News

Fauci endorses NFL's push of 'vaccine mandates'

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
NFLBoston Globe

NFL’s COVID protocols pit vaccinated players against unvaccinated ones

The NFL is hoping to get back to normal as much as possible this fall. The mask mandates have been lifted for vaccinated personnel, full stadiums are expected, and the league’s vaccination rates are far surpassing societal trends. As of Tuesday morning, 100 percent of NFL coaches were vaccinated, and 85 percent of the players had received at least one shot.
Boston Globe

NFL says 80 percent of players are vaccinated amid stiffer penalties for the unvaccinated

The number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80percent, with nine teams having 90 percent or more of their players in that category. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s medical director, said Friday that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees — those who deal directly with players — have been vaccinated. Five teams are at less than 70 percent of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both. He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open. On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the 32 teams warning that forfeited regular-season games could occur for a COVID-19 outbreak caused by nonvaccinated players. Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer, reiterated that games will not be postponed to avoid roster issues because of the flexibility built in: COVID-19 replacement players; expanded practice squads to 16 players; a three-week minimum stay on injured reserve instead of six weeks; no limit on activating players from IR.
NFLabc10.com

No, NFL players don’t have to be vaccinated but there are stricter rules for unvaccinated players

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many businesses across the country are evaluating and implementing rules regarding vaccinations. The NFL is one of them. Throughout the offseason, the league has adjusted its COVID-19 protocols. Now, with training camps beginning and the preseason games just over a week away, those policies are being put to the test and getting national attention. Over the past week, Google Trends data shows there has been a rise in searches on “NFL COVID rules” and “NFL vaccine policy.”
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

NFL mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees

The NFL and NFL Players Association have repeatedly insisted that players cannot be forced to receive any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, but the league is restricting unvaccinated coaches from having direct interactions with players as it attempts to complete an uninterrupted season amid the ongoing pandemic. According to Ben...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: NFL considers more frequent testing for vaccinated players and staff

The NFL may change its plans to test fully vaccinated players only once every 14 days. Concerned that even some fully vaccinated players and staffers are getting breakthrough infections, the NFL and NFL Players Association have discussed increased testing for the vaccinated, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Fully vaccinated staff may also be tested more often. The NFLPA would not be involved in discussions of more tests for staffers.

Comments / 1

Community Policy