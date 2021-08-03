Author Correction: Dynamic causal modelling of immune heterogeneity
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91011-x, published online 31 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [D79/543369/D-OTH/170890].”. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [MR/N013867/1].”. The original Article has been...www.nature.com
