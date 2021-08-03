Cancel
Author Correction: Dynamic causal modelling of immune heterogeneity

By Thomas Parr
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91011-x, published online 31 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [D79/543369/D-OTH/170890].”. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [MR/N013867/1].”. The original Article has been...

www.nature.com

WorkoutsNature.com

Author Correction: Impact of home-based squat training with two-depths on lower limb muscle parameters and physical functional tests in older adults

Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Chukyo University, Toyota, Aichi, Japan. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Clinical and genetic spectrum of glycogen storage disease in Iranian population using targeted gene sequencing

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86338-4, published online 29 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract. “A total of the 15 pediatric patients were admitted to our hospital and referred for molecular genetic testing using TGS. Eight genes namely SLC37A4, AGL, GBE1, PYGL, PHKB,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Levodopa inhibits the development of lens-induced myopia in chicks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70271-z, published online 06 August 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Table 1, some of the values for “Concentration (% w/v)” and “Amount Given (mg/day)” were incorrectly reported. In Table 1, in the ‘Concentration’ column, for Levodopa/Spiperone/Lens (line 13) and Levodopa/Spiperone/Diffuser (line...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ethnic variation of oral microbiota in children

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71422-y, published online 08 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Hunter Panier which was incorrectly given as Panier Hunter. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information files have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. College of...
GoogleNature.com

Author Correction: Reduced dispersibility of flushable wet wipes after wet storage

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86971-z, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The official method to test wet wipe flushability in the USA is the guideline INDA/EDANA GD4 (2018) 'Guidelines for Assessing the Flushability of Disposable Nonwoven Products'. We now clarified that the measurement method to assess flushability utilized in the article deviates from INDA/EDANA GD4 in several major aspects, as described in the new Supplementary File. Therefore, from the change in dispersibility found in the publication no conclusion can be drawn for the dispersibility of commercial wet wipes.
GoogleNature.com

Author Correction: Web of lies: a tool for determining the limits of verification in preventing the spread of false information on networks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82844-7, published online 15 February 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “We are grateful for the constructive comments received from Andrzej Baranski, Sanjeev Goyal, Agne Kajakaite, Byungkyu Lee, Georgia Michailidou, Rebecca Morton, Nikos Nikiforakis, Daniele Nosenzo, Wojtek Przepiorka, Ernesto...
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Analysis of gene network bifurcation during optic cup morphogenesis in zebrafish

Francisco-Javier Díaz-Corrales ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5752-02053,. Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24169-7, published online 23 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Estefanía Sanabria-Reinoso, which was incorrectly given as Estefanía Sanbria-Reinoso. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Systemic delivery of targeted nanotherapeutic reverses angiotensin II‑induced abdominal aortic aneurysms in mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88017-w, published online 21 April 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Nasim Nosoudi. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Bioengineering, Clemson University, 501 Rhodes Engineering Research Center, Clemson, SC 29634, USA. Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering & Computer Sciences,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Correlation of dynamic membrane fluctuations in red blood cells with diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular risks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86528-0, published online 26 March 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This research was funded by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Daejeon, Republic of Korea) and SNUBH (Seongnam, Republic of Korea). The funding agency had no role...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptomic responses of Aspergillus flavus to temperature and oxidative stresses during aflatoxin production

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82488-7, published online 02 February 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was supported by the Bio-Synergy Research Project of the Ministry of Science [Grant number NRF-2013M3A9C4078156], Republic of Korea.”. “This work was supported by the Bio-Synergy Research...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02218-7, published online 7 July 2021. In the original published version of the Article, Fig. 1 contained errors affecting several of the text labels. The original and corrected versions of the figure are shown below. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Osteogenic differentiation of human mesenchymal stromal cells and fibroblasts differs depending on tissue origin and replicative senescence

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91501-y, published online 07 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Christopher V. Suschek was incorrectly listed as an author of the original Article, and has subsequently been removed. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.G. wrote the manuscript, designed and directed the...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: TNFα increases tyrosine hydroxylase expression in human monocytes

Correction to: npj Parkinson’s Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41531-021-00201-x, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of the published Article had a mistake in the Competing Interests section. The Competing Interests have been updated to the following: Malú Gámez Tansey is a co-inventor on the XPro1595 patent, and is a consultant to and has stock ownership in INmune Bio, which has licensed XPro1595 for neurological indications. The remaining authors declare no competing interests. The HTML and PDF versions of the Article have been corrected.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Accurate simulation of surfaces and interfaces of ten FCC metals and steel using Lennard–Jones potentials

Correction to: npj Computational Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41524-020-00478-1, published online 29 January 2021. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article included an incomplete Supplementary Data file, in which the database of metal unit cell structures and several script files were missing. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of Supplementary Data; the correct and original incorrect version of Supplementary Data can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Automated severity scoring of atopic dermatitis patients by a deep neural network

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85489-8, published online 15 March 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This study was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) grant funded by the Korea government (2018R1D1A1B07044100) and the Institute of Information & Communications, Technology Planning...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Preparation and modeling of three‐layered PCL/PLGA/PCL fibrous scaffolds for prolonged drug release

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-68117-9, published online 07 July 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “This paper is supported by the SILICOFCM project that has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 777204....
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Sodium nitrite as a corrosion inhibitor of copper in simulated cooling water

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87858-9, published online 16 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where unit “mHz” was incorrectly given as “MHz”. As a result, in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS)’,. “EIS was conducted at 10 mV amplitude signal peak-to-peak...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The slope of cerebral oxyhemoglobin oscillation is associated with vascular reserve capacity in large artery steno-occlusion

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88198-4, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article Jae‑Myoung Kim was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Neurology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, 103 Daehak-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul 03080, Republic of Korea’. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Research and...
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: The incidence and clinical analysis of non‑melanoma skin cancer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83502-8, published online 22 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 2 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Hematology-Oncology, The Maria Skłodowska-Curie Memorial Cancer Centre and Institute of Oncology, Branch in Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland’. The...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Inferring ecosystem networks as information flows

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86476-9, published online 29 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the Affiliations given for the author Matteo Convertino were incomplete. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 1 Nexus Group, Faculty and Graduate School of Information Science and Technology, Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan.

