Dupont lifts 2021 outlook on robust demand from chipmakers, automakers

 3 days ago
A logo is pictured outside of Dupont offices in Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker Dupont (DD.N) on Tuesday raised its full-year forecast for a second time and reported a rise in quarterly profit, as a jump in demand for its products offset higher raw material and logistics costs.

Dupont has benefited from a rebound in demand from chipmakers and automakers after the pandemic-driven slump, but it warned in May of higher costs and supply constraints of key raw materials.

For the full year, the company said it expects net sales between $16.5 billion and $16.6 billion, compared with $15.7 billion to $15.9 billion previously.

It also forecast adjusted earnings per share between $4.24 and $4.30, compared with its previous estimate of $3.60 to $3.75 per share.

Adjusted net income rose to $563 million, or $1.06 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $550 million, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter.

