Social media manager Hootsuite acquires conversational AI-platform Heyday for $48M

By Laurel Deppen
geekwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHootsuite, the Vancouver, B.C.-based social media management platform, announced Tuesday that it is acquiring Heyday, a conversational AI platform, for about $48 million USD. The acquisition will enable Hootsuite users to message their customers directly with an AI-enabled chat and video function and allow brands to respond to customers in real time. Heyday integrates with e-commerce platforms and branded websites and apps.

