Social media manager Hootsuite acquires conversational AI-platform Heyday for $48M
Hootsuite, the Vancouver, B.C.-based social media management platform, announced Tuesday that it is acquiring Heyday, a conversational AI platform, for about $48 million USD. The acquisition will enable Hootsuite users to message their customers directly with an AI-enabled chat and video function and allow brands to respond to customers in real time. Heyday integrates with e-commerce platforms and branded websites and apps.www.geekwire.com
