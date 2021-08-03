Social media manager Hootsuite acquires conversational AI-platform Heyday for $48M

Do you have an internet connection at home and do you use an Android phone? Then of course you are involved with social media platforms in one way or another. Social media platforms have bound people around the world in a way that no one else is. If you can feel what life was like before without social media, then you must understand how far people have come now. When it comes to the prosperity of any country, the first thing to mention is the contribution of the internet and social media. Because social media is collaborating in every field these days, you have to work under it to reach the goal of development. Check out the section below to find out which areas are currently involved with social media platforms.