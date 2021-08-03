Cancel
9&10 News

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Winter, Buddy & Michael

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
MICHAEL

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Winter, Buddy and Michael—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Winter. She’s a four-year-old miniature pinscher mix.

She’s very sweet, affectionate and playful.

Winter was given up because she would chase chickens.

But she does well around dogs and cats.

You can meet Winter at the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City.

Next we have Buddy. He’s a dachshund and beagle mix.

He can be shy at first, but once he is comfortable with you he will follow you everywhere.

Buddy enjoys endless cuddles and sitting on people’s laps.

He would do best in a forever home with a fenced in yard.

Since he’s a beagle he likes to follow his nose.

You find Buddy at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

Lastly we have a domestic medium-hair kitten named Michael.

He’s extremely energetic and will play with anything he can get his paws on.

Michael loves attention, but he’s also independent.

Once he is tired from playing he will cuddle up.

You can meet Michael at the New Horizon Humane Society in Reed City.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!

