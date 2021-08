Bogaerts (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting third in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts would start Game 2 after sitting the first contest of the twin bill, and the shortstop is indeed in the lineup for the nightcap. The 28-year-old ended up missing three games due to soreness in his left wrist, but he's back in action after taking a couple days to recover from the injury.