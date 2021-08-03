Cancel
NFL

Hall of Fame 2021: Once dissed, Edgerrin James unleashed that old Immokele magic

Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colts showed Ricky Williams a feast from St. Elmo's. After the Heisman Trophy winner responded with no fire. Edgerrin James became "Polian's little secret." No secret now as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, James seemed off the Indianapolis radar as the 1999 draft approached.

NFLThe Ledger

NFL great Edgerrin James building a Hall of Fame business empire on his way to Canton

When Edgerrin James was on the field, he did it all. He could run. He could catch. And perhaps his most overlooked asset, he could block. It was his variety of skills, not just his 12,246 career rushing yards over 11 seasons, that made James one of the greatest NFL running backs. Now a decade past his playing days, James is using the same versatility to be great in the second act of his life.
NFLFrankfort Times

James' unique style took him on Hall of Fame journey

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Edgerrin James took pride in exceeding his standards — and ignoring everyone else's. It made him a perfect complementary piece to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison in Indianapolis. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
NFLWISH-TV

Edgerrin James ‘special from the beginning,’ Irsay says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “He was special from the beginning,” Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said. The moment is forever ingrained in his mind from 22 years ago: the day Edgerrin James first stepped foot in Indy, and forever altered his franchise. “It’s just that feeling you get when you’re in...
NFLJanesville Gazette

2021 Hall of Fame Capsules

A capsule look at those elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday:. Louisiana State. 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals. 13 seasons, 206 games. First-round pick of Steelers (26th player overall) in 1998 NFL Draft. Missed just one game in career Earned starting...
NFLcbs4indy.com

Colts camp honors Hall of Fame inductees Manning, James with themed day

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Saturday’s Colts camp will honor two legendary players being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James will be in Canton, Ohio Saturday and Sunday joining the sport’s most elite. But there will also be something special in celebration right here at Colts training camp.
NFLFox 59

Edgerrin James got to Canton doing it ‘his way’

INDIANAPOLIS – There are times it’s more appropriate to start at the end, not the beginning. That’s the case with Edgerrin James. This is about where he ended up this weekend, and how he views eventually going out. Yes, leaving this planet. We’ll get to that shortly. But first, Saturday...
NFLWANE-TV

Edgerrin James’ Hall of Fame car: ‘It’s actually pretty dope’

CANTON, Ohio – A taste of South Florida has arrived for this weekend’s Pro Football Hall of Fame bash, compliments of Edgerrin James. It’s a “doped up’’ 1975 Chevy Caprice convertible James had customized to commemorate his enshrinement as a member of the Class of 2020. Like James, it’s one...
NFLtheundefeated.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Edgerrin James’ roots and legacy tied to HBCUs

Edgerrin James enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday following a legendary NFL career. Yet, he would rather be remembered as a great father. A member of the 2020 class, James rushed for 12,246 yards and scored 91 total touchdowns, led the league in rushing in each of his first two seasons and is one of only four runners with at least four 1,500-yard campaigns. The other three – Barry Sanders, Eric Dickerson and Walter Payton – are already in the Hall of Fame.
NFLWTHR

Manning, James receive gold jackets ahead of Hall of Fame enshrinement

CANTON, Ohio — It's official. Two Indianapolis Colts greats are now Hall of Famers. Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James received their gold jackets from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony Friday night. With NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Hall of Fame President David Baker on stage, Manning's...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...

