Paine College receives additional $3 million in federal grant through American Rescue Plan
Paine College is receiving an additional $3 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan, Georgia state senators announced Monday. The historically Black college had already received $2,591,692 back in May and will now receive an additional $2,966,128 through the rescue plan. At least half of the funds must go directly to student aid as people continue to endure displacement and economic distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.augustachronicle.com
