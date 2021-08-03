Tuesday temperatures warm up, dry weather continues

We woke up with temps ion the 50s and 60s again, but we quickly warmed into the low 80s this afternoon with a lot of sun and dry air. When the lake breeze developed in the late afternoon, a few downpours formed in Ozaukee, Washington,western Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Some areas got some much needed rain while most of us remained dry. Tonight is clear with lows in the low to mid 60s, and Wednesday is back into the mid 80s with sun and low humidity. There is a very slight chance for a late afternoon t'shower developing for a few areas.

Thursday is sunny and mid 80s, and Friday morning will have a few showers to start the day. This will make it more humid in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and t'storms are likely Friday night into Saturday morning, and this looks to be more widespread for everyone. Saturday is then sunny, warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday is near 90, windy and steamy with t'storms likely Sunday night into Monday. Monday and Tuesday are very humid and hot with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT : Mostly clear and pleasant

Low: 65 Lakefront...59 Inland

Wind: Light

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny and warm with isolated afternoon shower

High: 84

Wind: NW/SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY : Mostly sunny and warm

High: 85

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY : AM T'showers, partly cloudy and muggy

High: 84

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY : Morning showers, then mostly sunny, warm and humid

High: 85

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid with evening t'storms

High: 88

Wind: SW 15-25 mph