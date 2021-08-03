New to Gardening? Here Are 10 Must-Have Tools to Get Started

​​It doesn’t matter if you have a green thumb or the touch of death when it comes to plants—if you don’t have the best gardening tools on hand, or at the very least, the right gardening tools, you’ll be fighting an uphill battle against stubborn weeds, hard soil, and, not to sound dramatic, but Mother Nature herself. You don’t need a shed full of equipment to get started as a gardener, but there are undeniably a few essentials that will spare you from needless effort and mistakes as you set out on your journey into home horticulture.