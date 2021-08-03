Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

New to Gardening? Here Are 10 Must-Have Tools to Get Started

By Arricca Elin SanSone
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’ve been tending one tomato in a pot on your deck, planted your first “real” vegetable garden this year, or simply aspire to grow gorgeous flowers for a cutting garden, you need the right tools to get the job done. While you don’t have to buy everything on this list right away to start gardening, you do need a few essentials. And this is one time when you definitely don’t want the cheapest, flimsiest products.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Garden Design#Gardening Tools#Garden Tools#Hori Hori Knife No#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningFlorida Times-Union

Garden Help: What peeling bark on a tree means

So often we choose a tree because of its flowers, leaves, fall color or its fruit. Often, we forget about the bark. However, on many trees, the bark is the most interesting part of the tree. This can be especially true on deciduous trees that lose their leaves in the winter. The bark can be a feature that adds tremendous interest to a tree.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
GardeningLifehacker

How to Sheet Mulch Your Lawn Without Digging Up Your Grass

Switching up your yard usually means ripping up the grass, tilling, and fertilizing the soil to prep for new vegetation, but why not just cover it up? Sheet mulching uses a simple form of composting to repurpose your lawn by revitalizing the soil and building nutrients for new plants. Using cardboard, green compost, and mulch, you can transform your lawn into a new ecosystem that conserves water and feeds plants naturally. Here’s how to sheet mulch your yard without in-depth landscaping.
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

14 Easy DIY Garden Trellis Projects For Your Garden

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. The trellis is a versatile and practical tool for gardeners. Trellises can be used to provide support for vegetables that would otherwise crawl across the ground, add color or structure in plain backyard spaces, create shading from hot sun rays during summer months, and serve as privacy screens along pathways. With so many options available today – here are some DIY ideas worth considering!
gardeningsoul.com

Why You Should Use White Vinegar In Your Garden

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. After reading this post, you will soon find that vinegar is practical to use in the garden as well. White vinegar has many versatile uses such as eradicating aphids and weeds or repelling mosquitoes! With all of these benefits being so easy and inexpensive to apply, it’s no wonder why everyone loves white vinegars around their home-and now for your gardens too!
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Start now to get another growing season out of your garden

The same hot weather that brings out the best in tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and other summer vegetables makes spinach, lettuce, peas, and other cool-weather vegetables tough and bitter. Midsummer weather makes the prospect of cool weather seem remote, but of course such weather will return. Now might be a good...
Animalsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japanese beetles are difficult to manage. Here are 7 tips for getting rid of the pest in your garden.

Most summers bring unwelcome guests to Midwestern gardens: Japanese beetles. These iridescent green beetles are best known for feeding on roses and linden trees, but in fact they can feast on hundreds of different plants, according to Sharon Yiesla, plant knowledge specialist in the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum. “We’ve started seeing them on river birches and basil,” she said. “They have a lot of different diners they can go to.”
Gardeningourcommunitynow.com

Garden Goals: Plant and Propagate Hydrangeas for Generations of Summer Color

Did you know that one of your favorite flowers is incredibly easy to care for and share?. Bright pink and blue hydrangeas are some of the most popular blossoms of summer. Lucky for us, they're also incredibly quick to root and propagate. That's right, once you buy a single hydrangea plant, you'll have years of beautiful blooms if you nurture it.
GardeningPosted by
SELF

23 Essential Gardening Tools, According to Horticulture Experts

​​It doesn’t matter if you have a green thumb or the touch of death when it comes to plants—if you don’t have the best gardening tools on hand, or at the very least, the right gardening tools, you’ll be fighting an uphill battle against stubborn weeds, hard soil, and, not to sound dramatic, but Mother Nature herself. You don’t need a shed full of equipment to get started as a gardener, but there are undeniably a few essentials that will spare you from needless effort and mistakes as you set out on your journey into home horticulture.
GardeningNOLA.com

Fall vegetable gardens can go in now; here are some things you can start planting

PLANT NOW: Here’s a list of vegetables that can be planted into your garden in August. Plant transplants of tomato, pepper, eggplant, and in late August, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. Plant seeds of broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, Chinese cabbage, cabbage, collards, mustard, turnips, squash and cucumbers. Plant seeds of bush snap beans and bush lima beans in late August. Sets (small bulbs) of shallots and bunching onions may also be planted this month.
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Master Gardener: Planning for a new garden

It always brings me joy to talk about gardens of all kinds, and especially help plan new gardens. I’m not a landscape designer, but I believe I have enough plant and garden management knowledge to contribute to this kind of conversation. I recently had the experience of meeting with Sue Erdle, Supervisor for the Town of West Sparta, to discuss a garden behind their Town Hall.
Home & Gardenhelloglow.co

DIY Citrus Fresh All-Natural Floor Cleaner

Ever since my son started crawling, I have been a crazy, floor-cleaning lady. I seriously sweep and mop our kitchen and living room multiple times a day (especially now that my son is in a food throwing phase). Some people can’t stand chips in their nail polish–I can’t stand crumbs on my feet!
GardeningPosted by
FIRST For Women

Skipping This Step When Taking Care of Your Plants May Be Why They’re Not Thriving

Indoor plants can brighten up any space. They provide pops of color, make rooms look more serene, and are often relatively low-maintenance. When it comes to plant care, most people end up watering them and calling it a day. While that’s certainly a necessary step for keeping them alive, a lot of plant owners are missing a critical step: You need to actually clean your indoor plants.
Gardeningwaitsburgtimes.com

Flowers in the Veggie Garden

While I'm a sorry excuse for a flower gardener, as anyone who's seen our landscaping would agree, I'm a huge fan of flowers in the vegetable garden. In fact, sometimes the flowers do better than the veggies. One of my favorite annuals is the tried-and-true marigold. There are so many...
Interior DesignDaily Herald

Simple ways to incorporate reclaimed wood in your home

Homes come in many sizes and styles. But whether your home is a palatial postmodern masterpiece or a cozy farmhouse, reclaimed wood can be utilized to create an awe-inspiring interior. Reclaimed wood serves both aesthetic and practical purposes. Visually stunning, reclaimed wood also is a great way to make use...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Here is what you must do in your Houston garden in August

The main goal of August is to do enough outside so your yard doesn’t completely fall apart but not enough to overheat. Garden in the mornings to avoid the worst heat of the day. Stay hydrated, wear a hat and listen to your body. If you feel weak, are sweating excessively, or getting cramps, take a break.
Cambria, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

Cambria Nursery and Florist offers summertime fun

Enjoy Yoga in the Garden and DIY projects in August. –Cambria Nursery and Florist is bringing back their popular workshops and events this summer. Whether you are new to gardening or an expert, these classes are a great place to learn new skills. The nursery has two great events coming up that both offer zen-like experiences:
Animalsgardeningsoul.com

10 Nectar Plants That Attract Hummingbirds, Butterflies, and Other Pollinators

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. When planning a garden, the most important plants you should consider including are nectar plants! Not only will they attract pollinators like hummingbirds and butterflies to your yard but their sweet scents also lure other beneficial insects that help maintain healthy plant ecosystems. When there are more pollinating animals in your garden, these creatures find flowering plants like cucumbers, tomatoes beans and more which need them for fruit bearing. Pollinator-friendly gardens keep our entire ecosystem thriving. Before we explore some of the most common nectar plants that attract hummingbirds, butterflies and other pollinators lets learn a little more about these fascinating flowers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy