Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Triad tax preparer pleads guilty to preparing false returns

By TBJ staff reports
Posted by 
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Tax Mind manager faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison for assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and three years in prison for filing a false personal return, plus a fine and $184,000 in restitution.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Tax Filing#The Preparation#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Lycoming County, PApahomepage.com

Lycoming County man charged with filing false tax returns

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Joseph Rinker, 51, of Jersey Shore, was charged on Monday with one count of filing false tax returns. According to Acting Unites States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Rinker failed to report income from 2014 to 2017 after embezzling $300,000 from Harvest Moon restaurant, convenience store, and gas station in Williamsport, the business he co-owned.
Public Safetynewscenter1.tv

Former attorney sentenced for money laundering, fraud

A former South Dakota attorney has been sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering and bank fraud. Acting U.S. Attorney Dennis Holmes said in a statement Thursday that Rena Hymans has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $164,000 in restitution. Hymans was indicted by...
Public Safetyinsideedition.com

Former New York Police Department Sergeant Pleads Guilty to 9/11 Benefits Fraud

A former NYPD sergeant has pleaded guilty in federal court to 9/11 benefits fraud. Sally Spinosa, 55, lied about toiling long hours at the Fresh Kills Landfill, where workers sifted through tons of debris looking for human remains, prosecutors said. She also submitted false documents that said she was there for two hours each day, for 62 straight days, from September through November of 2001, authorities said.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Williamsport store owner charged for filing false tax returns

A co-owner and manager of a restaurant/gas station and convenience store in Williamsport did not report more than $318,580 over three years, a federal grand jury in U.S. Middle District Court found. Joseph Rinker, 51, was charged by criminal information with one count of filing false tax returns. He was...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

‘Celebrity Influencer’ Pleads Guilty to Scamming $24 Million From Followers

Social media has paved the way for plenty of pitfalls and potholes filled with people’s lies pretending to live larger than they actually do in real life. In fact, one curious case has landed “Celebrity influencer,” Nigerian National “Ray Hushpuppi,” in a world of trouble after he admitted to his role in money laundering in school financing scams and additional cyber and business email compromise schemes, according to the Department of Justice.
Jefferson Parish, LAL'Observateur

Jefferson Parish tax preparer pleads guilty to second tax fraud scheme

WASHINGTON – A Louisiana woman pleaded guilty today to a conspiracy to defraud the United States. According to court documents, from January through April 2015, Brittany Patterson, of Jefferson Parish, and others conspired to file false tax returns for clients of Pelicans Income Tax and Payroll Services, a return preparation business located in Kenner and Westwego, Louisiana. Patterson and others prepared client returns reporting false income and withholdings in order to generate larger tax refunds. Patterson also filed a return for herself that claimed a false dependent, after obtaining the dependent’s personal identifying information from a client without the client’s knowledge. In total, Patterson and her co-conspirators caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $550,000.
Tipton County, TNtn.gov

Tipton County Resident Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges

COVINGTON, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the guilty plea on July 16, 2021, of Martin McDivitt, age 54, to tax evasion, criminal simulation, and theft. McDivitt was accused of providing false documents to the Tipton County Clerk's Office when he registered 14 motor vehicles.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Former Qualcomm manager pleads guilty in rabbi tax fraud

Jason Ellis admitted to filing a false tax statement in case linked to former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. A former manager at Qualcomm pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Thursday to filing a false tax return, admitting to evading thousands of dollars in taxes as part of a longtime charitable-giving fraud scheme orchestrated by former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Lawabovethelaw.com

Disbarred Former Biglaw General Counsel Pleads Guilty

The Biglaw firm of LeClairRyan may be gone (the partners voted to dissolve the firm in 2019), but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing noteworthy going on with them. The firm’s former general counsel, Bruce Matson, was disbarred last year after allegations that he misappropriated $2.5 million in funds. And now he’s pleaded guilty to obstructing an investigation.
Louisiana Statemyarklamiss.com

Prison for Louisiana tax preparer in fraud case

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former tax preparer from north Louisiana has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport says 52-year-old Angelena Adams of the Princeton community was ordered to serve 27 months in prison and pay restitution of more than $188,000. The Friday news release says Adams filed a false tax return for tax year 2013 stating that her adjusted gross income was $166,011, when in it was really much more than that. It said gross receipts for her tax preparation business totaled $702,855. The release said Adams did not report income from her tax preparation business in Ringgold for the tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015.
New Bedford, MAnewbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Man Pleads Guilty to False Pandemic Unemployment Claims

A former New Bedford man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston yesterday to federal wire fraud charges arising from claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) funds. Arthur Pacheco, 47, previously of New Bedford, Mass., pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled...
Lebanon, ORPicayune Item

Prolific Tax Cheat Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

PORTLAND, Ore.—An Oregon man pleaded guilty today to six felony charges after failing to pay more than $1.7 million in personal income taxes in a complex tax evasion scheme dating back to 2001. Robert Andrew Lund, of Lebanon, Oregon, pleaded guilty to tax evasion, failure to file personal income tax...

Comments / 0

Community Policy