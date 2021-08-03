Triad tax preparer pleads guilty to preparing false returns

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former tax preparer from north Louisiana has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport says 52-year-old Angelena Adams of the Princeton community was ordered to serve 27 months in prison and pay restitution of more than $188,000. The Friday news release says Adams filed a false tax return for tax year 2013 stating that her adjusted gross income was $166,011, when in it was really much more than that. It said gross receipts for her tax preparation business totaled $702,855. The release said Adams did not report income from her tax preparation business in Ringgold for the tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015.