BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers open up their brand new ABC Supply Stadium along Rock River in Beloit Tuesday, August 3. The privately funded ball park will hold more than 3,500 seats with a wraparound concourse that allows fans to see the game no matter where they are, a 40″x40″ HD videoboard and five brand new concession stands with four different concepts for fans to enjoy.