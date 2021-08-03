Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 3 days ago

It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

