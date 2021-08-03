Cancel
COVID-19 is spreading fast among Texas’ unvaccinated. Here’s who they are and where they live.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExhortations to get a coronavirus vaccine are all around, but Brad Offutt has decided to reject them. The 53-year-old is a pain therapist in Marble Falls, a town of about 6,000 people in Burnet County, and he said he wants to see the vaccines get full approval — rather than the current emergency authorization — by the Food and Drug Administration before he gets one. But even then, Offutt said that the chances of him doing so are slim since he “doesn’t feel threatened by COVID personally.”

