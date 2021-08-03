IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DUPAGE COUNTY, 505 NORTH COUNTY FARM ROAD, WHEATON, ILLINOIS ESTATE OF Michael D. Nieft, DECEASED. 21 P 822 Notice is given to creditors of the death of the above named decedent. Letters of office were issued to Christopher Nieft, 10437 S. Keeler, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453, as Independent Executor, whose attorney of record is Kathleen F. Duhig, Law Offices of Farrell & Farrell, Ltd., 4550 West 103rd Street, Suite 202, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453. The estate will be administered without court supervision, unless under section 5/28-4 of the Probate Act Ill. Compiled Stat. 1992, Ch. 755, par. 5/28-4) any interested person terminates independent administration at any time by mailing or delivering a petition to terminate to the clerk. Claims against the estate may be filed with the clerk or with the representative, or both, on or before February 3, 2022, or, if mailing or delivery of a notice from the representative is required by section 5/18-3 of the Probate Act, the date stated in that notice. Any claim not filed on or before that date is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the clerk must be mailed or delivered by the claimant to the representative and to the attorney within 10 days after it has been filed. E-filing is now mandatory for documents in civil cases with limited exemptions. To e-file, you must first create an account with an e-filing service provider. Visit http://efile.illinoiscourts. gov/service-providers.htm to learn more and to select a service provider. If you need additional help or have trouble e-filing, visit http://www.illinoiscourts. gov/FAQ/gethelp.asp. Kathleen F. Duhig Law Offices of Farrell & Farrell, Ltd (24775) 4550 West 103rd Street, Suite 202 Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453 (708)448-2500 I3173365 (4567817) , posted 08/03/2021.