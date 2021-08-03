Cancel
Pandemic Setback: Universities Scramble To Bring Back Mask Mandates

By Michael T. Nietzel
Forbes
The last few days have seen a growing number of announcements from colleges and universities that they were re-imposing immediate campus mask mandates. The new mandate momentum can be traced in large part to the recently updated advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fully vaccinated people should once again begin wearing masks indoors in places with high covid-19 transmission rates.

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

Kentucky StateWOWK

Increase in Kentucky COVID cases could bring back mask mandate

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky state employees, and anyone going into a state building, are now required to wear masks. Counties across the Bluegrass state are also being encouraged by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to put the masks back on. After a year of mask orders, as vaccinations increased and...
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

Some of Chattanooga's biggest employers are bringing back mask mandates

Two months after dropping their requirements that vaccinated employees wear facial coverings while doing indoor work, some of Chattanooga's biggest employers are bringing back mask mandates for their workers, whether they are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or not. The Tennessee Valley Authority, America's biggest public utility, and BlueCross BlueShield...
New Orleans, LAKEDM

Back To School? Bring Your Mask: New Orleans Public Schools Reinstates Mask Mandate Following City A

Masks will once again be mandated inside New Orleans Public Schools in response to the city’s new indoor mask advisory, the district announced Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the city publicly recommended that all individuals resume mask use indoors regardless of their vaccination status. For weeks, officials have used relaxed mask restrictions, put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as a way to incentivize vaccinations.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

The mask mandate is coming back

St. Louis and St. Louis County are again requiring residents—regardless of vaccination status—to wear masks indoors in public spaces beginning Monday. The news comes as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread throughout the region and as hospitalizations in the St. Louis area rise. According to an update on Friday from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions increased from 46 on Thursday to 49 on Friday. Both the number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICUs and the number of confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators increased as well.
medcitybeat.com

Mayo Clinic brings back universal mask policy, citing spread of delta variant

Mayo Clinic is again requiring all staff, regardless of their role or Covid-19 vaccination status, to wear masks while in Mayo buildings. The universal mask mandate took effect Monday. Mayo said the decision to extend masking to all staff is a result of the continued spread of the delta variant. Patients and visitors had already been required to mask up.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DC brings back indoor mask mandate starting Saturday

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that masks will once again be required indoors in the city beginning Saturday, regardless of coronavirus vaccination status. The move, which applies to anyone over the age of 2, comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week updated its...
Volusia County, FLmynews13.com

Volusia health official to schools: Bring back mask mandate

DELAND, Fla. — With COVID-19 cases surging in the area, a Volusia County Health Dept. official told the county school board Tuesday night to follow the new CDC guidelines for masks in schools. The CDC announced Tuesday that it was revising guidelines again and recommended everyone wear masks at school,...
Newark, DEWBOC

University of Delaware Announces Mask Mandate

NEWARK, Del.- In accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the University of Delaware announced Friday it has updated its policy on the wearing of masks on campus. The university said that over the last several weeks, the nation has seen a steady rise...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

University of Minnesota brings back mask requirement for all its locations

Citing recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and concerns around the growth of the delta variant of COVID-19, the University of Minnesota is bringing back its indoor mask requirement for staff, faculty, students, contractors and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Starting August 3, all of the university’s campuses, offices and facilities, including the Crookston campus, will be required to wear facial coverings while indoors. Masks will not be required outdoors.
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

CDC: bring back the masks

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of July 27, is recommending Americans in places with “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission resume wearing face masks indoors — even if they’re vaccinated. The updated guidance applies to three Western Tidewater Health District localities: Isle of Wight County and the...
CollegesPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

University of Minnesota reinstates mask mandate

The University of Minnesota is reinstating its indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status.Driving the news: U of M president Joan Gabel cited concerns about the Delta variant, which is driving higher transmission rates here in Minnesota and across the nation, in a letter announcing the change that takes effect Tuesday. "Wearing a mask or facial covering indoors has been shown to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and, as we saw as a nation, virtually eliminate other airborne illnesses like the flu," Gabel wrote.The details: The mandate applies to all "campuses, offices, and facilities" statewide, starting Aug. 3. Between the lines: Students living in university housing don't have to wear masks inside their assigned room without guests, but face coverings will be required in shared spaces, such as hallways and bathrooms, and when people besides their roommate are present in their room, a spokesperson told us.Meanwhile, the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system is requiring masks on campuses located in counties seeing elevated levels of community spread, per the Star Tribune.Of note: Neither system is requiring students or staff to get vaccinated, though both are encouraging the shots.
RetailPosted by
MarketRealist

Stores Consider Bringing Back Mask Mandates After Latest CDC Guidance

When mask mandates were implemented in 2020, the reactions from the American public varied from comprehension to utter outrage. Following updated guidance from the CDC in May of 2021, most major retailers dropped their long-held mask mandates. Article continues below advertisement. Official expectations from retailers like Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and...
Washington StateKOMO News

Some push for Washington state to bring face mask mandate back

TACOMA, Wash. -- As COVID-19 continues to spread, there are increasing calls for the state to reimpose face masks for everyone in public settings regardless of their vaccination status. But the question now is should that order come in the form of a mandate from the governor's office?. Many Washington...
Orlando, FLWESH

Businesses bringing mask mandates back as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

ORLANDO, Fla. — At Mosaic Hair Studio, it's masks for everybody -- staff and clients. The signs went up a few days ago as COVID-19 numbers started spiking. "As we noticed the exponential growth of the current outbreak here in the Orlando area it just made sense for us to get ahead of it and reinstate the mask policy," Mike Van Den Abbeel said.
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

More Campuses Scramble to Mandate Vaccines and Masks Amid Spread of Delta Variant

A flurry of campuses are racing to establish face-mask requirements in the final weeks before the fall semester to prevent a surge of the Delta variant. Some campuses are modifying vaccine requirements. Howard University has extended its vaccine requirement to faculty and staff members, according to a university statement. Faculty...

Comments / 0

