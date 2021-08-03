Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Farmers to receive aid for 2020-21 losses

By gpsAdmin2
SampsonIndependent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Agriculture Committee unanimously voted to advance the 2020 WHIP+ Reauthorization Act during a recent committee markup. “Extension of the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus is critical for our farm families who suffered losses due to a disaster event in 2020 and 2021,” Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) stated. “Specifically, Hurricane Isaias inflicted severe damage in Southeastern North Carolina in 2020, resulting in $29 million in agricultural losses not covered by insurance for which producers have had no assistance with recovery. I’m pleased the Committee came together in a bipartisan fashion to provide an extension of disaster assistance to enable a stronger recovery for our producers hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.”

www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rouzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Isaias#Insurance#H R 267
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsVSC NEWS

Senator Warnock Cosponsors Legislation to Provide Financial Relief to Small Farmers

Washington, D.C. – Last week at the Senate agriculture committee, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) emphasized the importance of Congress supporting small farmers, including passing the Relief for America’s Small Farmers Act — legislation cosponsored by Senator Warnock that will support America’s small farmers through financial relief to mitigate losses suffered due to chain disruptions and lost sales during the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & Courtshoosieragtoday.com

Farm Bureau Supports Infrastructure Legislation

The American Farm Bureau sent a letter to all 100 U.S. Senators expressing its support for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says modernizing the country’s transportation infrastructure continues to be a priority for their members. “That’s why we are supporting this bipartisan legislation,” Duvall...
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

Senate eyes additional disaster aid for farmers

WASHINGTON — Many farmers believe 2020 was a volatile year. “Not only did we deal with some weather in the spring that caused some areas [and] some fields to be prevented from planting, some of the stem from having extreme wetness for many years prior to 2020,” said Tony Mellenthin, a corn and soybean farmer in Menomonie. “And then the pandemic hit.”
Congress & Courtsalicetx.com

Congressman Gonzalez Introduces Bill to Reimburse Farmers and Ranchers for Migration Property Damage

WASHINGTON – Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) co-introduced targeted, bipartisan legislation to reimburse farmers and ranchers for damages and vandalism occurring on their property due to increased irregular migration. The proposal repurposes unobligated monies from the American Rescue Plan to reimburse America’s agricultural producers for damages stemming from mass migration, including: livestock loss, crop loss and damage, damage to perimeter fences, damage to physical structures, and property loss/damage.
Agricultureshoredailynews.com

Biden administration order directs USDA and FTC to end restrictions on farmers repairing their own equipment

WASHINGTON—Farmers’ mechanical expertise is hardly useful when computerized systems prevent them from repairing their own equipment. President Joe Biden’s new executive order directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Federal Trade Commission to take actions to address unfair anti-competitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items, including restrictions that prevent farmers from repairing their own equipment.
Congress & CourtsMarshall Independent

USDA authorizes emergency haying and grazing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S Department of Agriculture on Wednesday authorized ag producers to request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land in 79 Minnesota counties, including Lyon, Lincoln, Pipestone, Murray and Yellow Medicine. U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced the emergency haying and grazing because...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott Comments on Biden Administration's $67 Million Investment to Help Heirs Resolve Land Ownership and Succession Issues

WASHINGTON, DC - Last week a pivotal announcement was made by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during a press conference, as he revealed that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program (HPRP). The program aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues.
Oregon Statebluemountaineagle.com

Drought relief approved for Oregon farmers as state reforms water well rules

(The Center Square) – The feds are footing the bill for parched Oregon farmland in the Klamath River Basin as the state looks to better manage its water wells. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $15 million grant it is awarding to the Klamath Drought Response Agency to offset losses related to irrigation. It follows a host of water conservation efforts in Klamath County in response to the region’s shrinking water supply. As of Wednesday, the Upper Klamath Lake was at 38% capacity, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

USDA offering disaster assistance to Minnesota farmers impacted by drought

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be offering disaster relief to Minnesota farmers impacted by this year's drought, according to Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. The USDA will be able to provide help with compensation for transportation costs, cost-share and technical assistance and guaranteed loans. Affected farmers and livestock producers are asked to contact their local USDA office.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Project collecting eye-opening data to aid sleep for farmers, ranchers

Researchers are collecting data from Midwestern agricultural workers to investigate the quantity and quality of sleep among farmers and ranchers during peak and non-peak seasons. As anyone who has ever experienced insomnia knows, the lack of a good night’s sleep can make for a difficult morning. According to the American...
Congress & CourtsAG Week

Fighting for farmers in the U.S. Senate

Farmfest is the perfect opportunity to come together and celebrate the strength of Minnesota’s farmers and ranchers. When I first came to the Senate, my number one request was to be on the Agriculture Committee. The reason was simple: I wanted to work on behalf of our rural communities. Even in the face of tough times — a global pandemic, volatile energy and commodity markets, and extreme weather events like droughts and wildfires — our farmers have risen to the challenge of feeding the world, fueling our country, and powering our economy.
Congress & CourtsAgriculture Online

Senate committee to vote on $7 billion in disaster aid for farmers

Farm-state senators celebrated the first step of including $7 billion for disaster relief in the annual USDA-FDA funding bill, with a crucial vote looming on Thursday in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Action in the Senate mirrored efforts in the House last week to help farmers and ranchers in the face of wildfires, drought, and floods.
Agriculturewnax.com

Former House Ag Chair Talks Disaster And Drought At Farm Shows

Pressure is growing to provide disaster assistance for this year’s drought in the western United States and look for a longer-term fix. Former House Agriculture Committee Chair Collin Peterson says its been encouraging to see some flexibility in current programs and even some additional funding for WHIP Plus to help farmers.
Agriculturekduz.com

Walz waives trucking regulations to help farmers

[ST. PAUL, MN] – As 14 Minnesota counties facing severe drought conditions are put under a primary agricultural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Governor Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 21-26 waiving trucking regulations to support Minnesota livestock producers facing significant decrease in the availability of hay and other forage.
AgricultureHampshire Review

Pandemic aid arrives for livestock losses

WASHINGTON — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in remarks...
Congress & CourtsHigh Plains Journal

House ag panel approves $8.5 billion disaster aid

The House Agriculture Committee has approved a bipartisan bill to address natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA, and her colleagues on the House Agriculture Committee advanced bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus to cover agricultural losses from natural disasters the past two years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy