Farmers to receive aid for 2020-21 losses
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Agriculture Committee unanimously voted to advance the 2020 WHIP+ Reauthorization Act during a recent committee markup. “Extension of the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus is critical for our farm families who suffered losses due to a disaster event in 2020 and 2021,” Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) stated. “Specifically, Hurricane Isaias inflicted severe damage in Southeastern North Carolina in 2020, resulting in $29 million in agricultural losses not covered by insurance for which producers have had no assistance with recovery. I’m pleased the Committee came together in a bipartisan fashion to provide an extension of disaster assistance to enable a stronger recovery for our producers hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.”www.clintonnc.com
