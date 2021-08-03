The Truth About Chopped's Bizarre Pilot Episode

Fans of the now-finito "The Big Bang Theory" know that there are a few regular spots that the characters prefer. Of course, there's Caltech, where the group of friends and roomies work. But the most frequently visited non-apartment sets include the comic book store and The Cheesecake Factory. Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco) worked at the restaurant chain for multiple seasons, and even after Penny quit to pursue her acting career, she still visited The Cheesecake Factory as a customer, along with the rest of the brainy gang. The location was also responsible for bringing two characters together, both in love and friendship, per Screen Rant. Without The Cheesecake Factory, audiences may never have been treated to the blossoming relationship between Penny and Leonard, portrayed by Johnny Galecki.