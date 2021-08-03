Adair, Dirk

Dirk Adair, 65, passed away at his home east of Preston, Idaho on July 21, 2021, with his wife, Connie, and daughter, Shera, at his side. He was born in Gallup, New Mexico on February 20, 1956, to Albert and Gwen Adair. He is survived by his wife Connie Adair, daughters Shera Adair, Amber Lee (Jordan) and grandchildren Zander and Emma, Father Albert Adair of New Mexico, and mother Gwen Goodman of Idaho. His sister Teri Crook (Rod), brothers Shayle Adair, Tod Adair (Toni), and Clate Adair (Stephanie), and mother-in-law, Virginia Moschell. Dirk was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents and maternal Grandparents, his step-mom Connie Adair, and his father-in-law Alan Moschell. Remember... When the snow is on the mountain tops Look up and smile and remember Dirk And 'Celebrate His Life' Snowmobilers never die They trade the white mountain tops For fluffy white clouds in the sky. Cremation is under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Dirk or offer condolences to the family by sharing a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.