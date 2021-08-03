Busenbark, Jerry Lamont

Jerry Lewis Busenbark, age 72 of North Logan, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 7th at 12 p.m. at the Canyon Ridge Ward LDS Chapel (1650 E 2600 N in North Logan). A viewing will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary (34 E Center in Logan) and from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be in the Hyrum City Cemetery where military honors will be performed. Services are under the arrangements of Allen-Hall Mortuary.