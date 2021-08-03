Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Infineon CEO warms to idea of TSMC plant in Germany

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss on Tuesday supported the idea of Taiwan Semiconductor building a chip fabrication plant in Germany, expressing a clear preference for its technology over that of Intel.

“It would be an interesting idea to have TSMC in Germany,” Ploss told reporters, while declining to comment directly on reports that the dominant contract chip manufacturer was in talks on building a plant here.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infineon#Tsmc#Ceo#Taiwan Semiconductor#Tsmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Factory Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | FANUC, Stratasys, Atos

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Smart Factory Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Smart Factory market outlook.
Cell PhonesArkansas Online

Revenue at China's Huawei drops 29%

BEIJING -- Chinese tech giant Huawei's revenue fell 29.4% from a year earlier in the first half of 2021 as smartphones sales tumbled under U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. Revenue declined to $49.6 billion, according to figures released Friday, from $70.2 billion reported...
Public Healthatlantanews.net

Telecom IoT Market Still Has Room To Grow: Singtel, Ericsson, Vodafone

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Telecom IoT Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Telecom IoT. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Telecom IoT market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are China Mobile, Swisscom AG, Telenor, Sprint Corporation, Rogers Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Telefónica, Verizon Communications, ZTE, Singtel, Ericsson, China Mobile Ltd, Deutsche Telekom, TeliaSonera, Tele2, SK Telecom & Aeris.
Cell PhonesCNBC

China's Xiaomi overtook Samsung and Apple in June smartphones sales

Xiaomi's sales grew 26% on-month, giving the company a 17.1% share of the total number of smartphones sold globally in June, Counterpoint Research said. For the quarter that ended in June, Xiaomi was the second-largest smartphone maker by shipment — trailing Samsung. Counterpoint analysts said the trend could be temporary...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Qualcomm offers $4.6B to buy vehicle software and sensor supplier Veoneer

Qualcomm Inc. today made a $4.6 billion offer to acquire Veoneer Inc., whose technology is used by automakers to build partly autonomous driving features into their smart cars. The offer is part of Qualcomm’s ongoing effort to expand beyond the smartphone chip market to other areas. The company is also...
BusinessPosted by
Tom's Hardware

SK Hynix to Make Intel's NAND Business a Separate Company

An Intel executive has announced that SK Hynix will not just absorb Intel's 3D NAND and SSD business after acquiring all the assets for $9 billion over the coming years but will actually run it as a standalone company headquartered in the U.S. The move might help Intel's storage business unit keep its existing US-based corporate and government customers after it changes hands.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Data Center Physical Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Honeywell, Robert Bosch GmbH, Safran

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Data Center Physical Security Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. Data Center Physical Security Market effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Stockssanantoniopost.com

German shares gain 0.88 pct Wednesday

FRANKFURT, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- German stocks rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index up 137.05 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 15,692.13 points. Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 4.40 percent. Sportswear and equipment maker Adidas and manufacturing and electronics company Siemens gained by 4.18 percent and 2.18 percent respectively.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 5 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered near record levels on Thursday as strong earnings from Novo Nordisk and Siemens helped counter weakness in miners and banking shares that weighed on UK’s blue-chip index.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Surveillance Market Worth Observing Growth | Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Surveillance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Camera, Other Hardware & Software &Services], Applications [Residential Use, Commercial Use & Public & Government Infrastructure] & Key Players Such as Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Siemens AG, Avigilon Corporation, Uniview & Flir Systems, Inc etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Surveillance report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Trafficslashdot.org

What if Highways Were Electric? Germany Is Testing the Idea.

The SECOND most efficient way. Electrified railroads (metal wheels/metal rails) have a much lower friction coefficient than rubber tires on road, and the rails provide a natural return path for the current, so only one overhead wire is needed, not two. Depends on where you want to move freight. Railroads...
Austin, TXPosted by
Reuters

Infineon production outages compound automotive chip supply crunch

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) said on Tuesday that production outages at two of its plants had hit deliveries to core automotive clients, as the German car industry battles the worst supply crunch in three decades. Just as Munich-based Infineon was recovering from a winter storm...
EconomyFudzilla

Infineon Technologies feeling tightness around its supply chains

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies is battling extreme tightness in its markets as the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts production in Asia and inventories hit all-time lows. Results for the fiscal third quarter at the leading supplier of chips to the automotive industry reflected those strains, with quarterly revenue...
Economywccftech.com

TSMC Reportedly Installing Machines In 3nm Plant As Site Hit By Flooding

According to rumors from Taiwan, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has started installing equipment in its latest production facility. TSMC is expanding its Fab 18 in the island's Tainan city for manufacturing semiconductors on the leading-edge, next-generation 3nm chip process node. Fab 18 is currently responsible for producing chips on the company's latest 5nm semiconductor process, and the facility shut down some operations recently after contaminated gas from a supplier made its way inside its main pipelines. It's also turning to be an eventful month for the Tainan plant, which saw its parking lot flooded with water drained out from a nearby construction site.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

RPT-Infineon says chip supply situation 'extremely tight'

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Tuesday it was battling extreme tightness in its markets as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts production in Asia and inventories hit all-time lows. “Demand for semiconductors is unbroken,” Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said as Infineon reported third-quarter revenue that was...
Financial ReportsElectronicsWeekly.com

Infineon forecasts €11bn FY

Infineon had calendar Q2 revenues of €2.722 billion for a profit of €496 million; a margin of 18.2% and free cash flow of €477 million. The outlook for calendar Q3 is for revenues of around €2.9 billion at a margin of around 19%. Revenue for the full fiscal year to...
Industrywccftech.com

TSMC 5nm Plant Production Hit By Polluted Oxygen – No “Significant” Impact Outlines Company

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) Fab 18a in Taiwan's Tainan city experienced contaminated gas supplies yesterday which affected production. The facility is responsible for manufacturing processors on the company's advanced 5nm semiconductor process and TSMC's statements to the press following the accident were eager to stress that no significant production disruption had taken place. According to reports from the Taiwanese press, TSMC's Fab 18a shut down supplies yesterday night in Taiwan after it was discovered that an Oxygen supply truck pumped the gas with higher impurity values than the control amount allows for, resulting in TSMC suspending all supplies to evaluate the situation.
BusinessBenzinga

Apple Supplier TSMC's Crucial Plant Suffers From Gas Contamination: Nikkei

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) most crucial plant for supplying Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) processors, was hit by contamination of gas used in the chipmaking process Nikkei Asia reports. The factory dubbed Fab 18 produced the latest processors for upcoming iPhones and Mac computers. TSM acknowledged the issue....
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Most Read articles – Intel roadmap, TSMC in Germany, Tsinghua Unigroup

Let’s take five minutes to find out the five most read articles on ElectronicsWeekly.com, that were written in the last week, via the objective stats of the site’s analytics. It’s a chance to see what your peers have recently been reading. What are the topics covered this week? There’s Intel’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy