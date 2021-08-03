Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, UT

Godfrey, Robert M. "Bob"

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert M. Godfrey, age 89, of Boise, died peacefully July 17, 2021, at Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care. Robert Godfrey was born on April 20, 1932, in Logan, Utah, to Eva and John Godfrey. After losing his father at the age of 12, Robert helped with his three siblings, Rosalyn, Louise, and David. Robert graduated from North Cache High School and then attended the University of Utah, Auburn University, and Utah State where he received his BA and MA. Robert was a lieutenant in the United States Air Force, and this took him to many places, including San Antonio, Houston, Denver, Mountain Home, and Tokyo, Japan. It was in Mountain Home that he met his first wife, Lorraine Fischer, with whom he had three children. Robert was an educator and an administrator in the Boise School District for nearly three decades and influenced many students and teachers alike. In 1991, Robert married Vicky Ruyle and added three stepchildren. Robert enjoyed many hobbies including his 10 different motorcycles, photography, snow skiing, and bicycling. He was an avid Boise State Bronco fan and a football season ticket holder for many years with his son-in-law and grandkids. After his retirement, Robert volunteered on the Boise Greenbelt with the Boise Police, where he relished in the interactions with walkers, runners, and bicyclists. Robert was an important part of many people's lives, and he will be greatly missed. Robert is survived by his wife, Vicky, his two children, Greg Godfrey and Sharla McClean (Greg); three stepchildren, Beth Hunt, Tracy Rhoads (Steve), and Jonelle Warnock (Scott); his brother, David Godfrey (Marci); 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both his parents, his sisters, Rosalyn and Louise, an infant brother, Norman, and his daughter, Colette. There will be a private family interment at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his name to the Boise Public Schools Foundation or a .

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
Logan, UT
Obituaries
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Obituaries
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
Person
John Godfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Photography#North Cache High School#The University Of Utah#Auburn University#Ba#Mountain Home#The Boise School District#Boise State#Bronco#The Boise Greenbelt#The Boise Police#Nampa Funeral Home#Yraguen Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy