Buffalo, NY

Windsong buys Buffalo MRI; Deborah Davis takes helm of Atwal Eye Care

By Tracey Drury
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 3 days ago
An outpatient radiology facility has a new owner, and a new leader has been named at one of Western New York's highest-profile eye surgery practices.

