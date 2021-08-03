Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Startups roundup: Squire now valued at $750M; Bounce Imaging grows local sales team

By Dan Miner
Posted by 
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fresh off its ACV Auctions windfall, 43North is looking at another hugely valuable stake in one of its portfolio companies.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Bounce Imaging#Acv Auctions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Funding roundup: These four Austin startups combined to raise nearly $60 million

Four Austin-based startups have combined to raise $58.8 million in separate funding deals as they continue to grow. Capital raised by in startups matters for the Austin-area economy because it allows them to hire more workers, potentially expand facilities and often accelerate product development and marketing. For subscribers:Texas manufacturing, service...
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

7 Great Startups to Buy on StartEngine Right Now

If you like startup investing and want to invest and own shares in early-growth companies, then equity crowdfunding and StartEngine (OTCMKTS:STGC) provide a lot of investment opportunities to choose from in many industries. Agriculture, biotechnology, e-commerce, electronics, food and beverage and technology are some of the industries that can offer...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Jay-Z And Will Smith Team Up To Form Startup

Jay-Z, Will Smith and a group of other investors are teaming up to form a startup that helps renters build their credit until they can afford to buy their own home. They are raising $165 million which equates to about 1,000 homes. How it works is the startup buys the...
Small Businessncidea.org

Growing Innovative Startups

You are looking to grow and scale. Our $50K SEED grant may be just what entrepreneurs need to advance their startup, gain customers or attract future investment. NC IDEA SEED offers early stage companies the critical funding they need to scale faster. Our $50K grants are awarded to innovative startups with a proven concept — even if they are not yet profitable. The funds, along with mentorship and guidance, push companies forward and reduce risk associated with growing startups.
Business104.1 WIKY

Canadian startup 1Password raises $100 million, valued at $2 billion

(Reuters) – 1Password, a Canadian security and privacy tech startup, said on Tuesday it raised $100 million in a round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Accel, valuing the company at $2 billion. The latest investment in the cyber security firm comes as the pandemic and remote work have...
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Business-to-Consumer Logistics Acquisitions Amp up Fulfillment Services

A.P. Moller - Maersk acquired Visible Supply Chain Management, a business-to-consumer (B2C) logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery and B2C fulfillment services in the United States, and announced plans to acquire B2C Europe Holding B.V., a B2C logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery services in Europe. “The continuous...
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Thermal Transfer Overprinting Printers Market to Remain Profitable During 2021-2027: Brother (Domino), Control Print, ITW (Diagraph), Danaher (Videojet) etc.

Thermal Transfer Overprinting Printers Market Synopsis 2021-2027:. Global Thermal Transfer Overprinting Printers Market Research Report 2021, presented by Market Strides will help you take informed decisions, know opportunities, plan new projects, plan effective business strategies, explore drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The report...
Businesstechstartups.com

Two-year-old events startup Hopin becomes a unicorn after a massive $450M funding, now valued at $7.75 billion

Throughout history, it’s known that most great companies are born out of recessions. For instance, General Electric was launched in 1892, General Motors in 1908, IBM in 1911, Disney in 1929, and HP in 1939. The same applies to tech startup companies. An example of this is Credit Karma, a fintech startup and personal finance company founded by Ken Lin in the middle of the 2008 recession.
Internetaithority.com

Pixafy Announces erpCommerce For NetSuite And Adobe Commerce powered By Magento; Integrated Enterprise eCommerce In 60 Days

Best-in-class B2B and B2C eCommerce solution for NetSuite Cloud ERP and Adobe Commerce. Pixafy, an Adobe Solution Partner specializing in ERP and eCommerce, announced erpCommerce for NetSuite. erpCommerce enables organizations using NetSuite to integrate with Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, and launch a fully ERP-integrated transactional website within 60 days.
Carmel, INInside Indiana Business

Blue Horseshoe Acquired by Accenture

CARMEL - Carmel-based supply chain consultancy Blue Horseshoe has been acquired by Accenture (NYSE: ACN), a global consulting and professional services firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Blue Horseshoe serves clients in the food and beverage, retail distribution and consumer goods industries. The Indiana company specializes in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy